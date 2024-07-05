The Seattle Mariners announced Friday that president of business operations Catie Griggs has resigned from her position.

Why Seattle Mariners could go new route with first-round draft pick

Griggs is leaving for a new position closer to family on the east coast, according to a release from the team. She will continue in her role until later this month.

Chairman John Stanton will take over Griggs’ position on an interim basis until a new president of business operations is hired.

“I want to thank Catie for all her hard work and leadership over the past three years. The Mariners grew as an organization and accomplished some great feats including our 2022 Playoff run, the 2023 All-Star Game and the NHL Winter Classic during her tenure,” Stanton said in a release. “In talking with her as she grappled with this decision to return to the East Coast it was clear how much she valued the people that make our organization and team special. But finding an opportunity for Catie and her husband, Justin, to be closer to their extended family was too important to pass up.

“I know this was a difficult decision for Catie, and I appreciate her professionalism in working with me as she worked through this process.”

Griggs became the first female president of business operations in Mariners history when she was hired in July of 2021. The North Carolina native held a similar role with the Atlanta United of the MLS before her arrival.

“I’ve truly had a mix of emotions as I made the incredibly difficult decision to resign from my role as President of Business Operations,” Griggs said in the release. “After much consideration, I have decided to prioritize our family and relocate back to the East Coast to be closer to both Justin and my aging parents.

“My time in Seattle getting to know this community and to work with so many talented people at T-Mobile Park and beyond will always be incredibly special to me. I look forward to seeing what amazing things lie ahead for the Mariners.”

More on the Seattle Mariners

• Servais confident Mariners offense ‘will turn it around’

• ‘Classic slump’: MLB insider diagnoses what’s wrong with Julio’s swing

• How much will Gregory Santos’ arrival to bullpen help the Mariners?

• Video: Mariners Breakdown – Is AL West now a two-team race?

• Seattle Mariners Roster Notes: OF added on waivers; Woo, Speier updates

Follow @ZacHereth