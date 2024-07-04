Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports
Listen to Seattle Sports: Mariners vs Orioles in series finale

SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners Roster Notes: OF added on waivers; Woo, Speier updates

Jul 4, 2024, 12:08 PM

Seattle Mariners Duke Ellis...

Duke Ellis of the Chicago White Sox runs the bases against the Chicago Cubs on June 5, 2024. (Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

(Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Seattle Sports

A few pieces of Seattle Mariners roster news came out before their July 4 series finale against the Baltimore Orioles.

Mariners ending bullpen experiment with prospect Logan Evans

Here’s a look at the details.

New outfielder for Seattle Mariners

The Mariners have a new outfielder in their system, as they announced late Thursday morning that they have added the speedy Duke Ellis on a waiver claim from the New York Mets.

Ellis, 26, moves into a previously open spot on Seattle’s 40-man roster and will report to the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers.

Though Ellis was a 20th-round selection in the 2017 MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres, he did not sign and went out to transfer from Panola College in Texas to the University of Texas, where he played three seasons. He then joined the Chicago White Sox organization in 2020 as an undrafted free agent.

Ellis made his MLB debut last month with the White Sox, appearing in eight games mostly as a pinch-runner. He is hitless in four big league at-bats but is a perfect 4 for 4 on stolen bases.

The Mets claimed Ellis off waivers on June 21, then designated him for assignment on June 30.

The lefty-hitting Ellis has a .254/.333/.299 slash line for a .632 OPS in 43 games between three teams in the minors this year, with one homer, three doubles and 34 steals on 37 attempts.

Woo set to take the mound

The Mariners could get one of their starting pitchers back soon.

Right-hander Bryan Woo, who is on the 15-day injured list with a hamstring strain, will go on a rehab assignment “in the coming days” with the High-A Everett AquaSox, reports Mariners insider Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports.

Woo last pitched on June 24, so one rehab outing may be all he needs before being reinserted into Seattle’s rotation.

The 24-year-old Woo has been stellar when healthy this season. He missed over a month to begin the season with elbow inflammation, but in eight starts he is 3-1 with a 1.77 ERA, 0.689 WHIP and 28 strikeouts to just three walks and one hit batter.

Latest on Speier

One more update from Drayer following Wednesday’s pregame media availability at T-Mobile Park: left-hander Gabe Speier’s recovery from a rotator cuff strain is moving in the right direction, with him set to throw a live batting practice when the Mariners go on their next road trip following a three-game home weekend series against Toronto.

Speier, who has been out since late May, has a 6.06 ERA and 1.47 WHIP in 22 appearances this season. He had a rough May but pitched well early in the year, putting up a 0.84 ERA and 0.66 WHIP through his first 12 appearances.

The 29-year-old Speier was a bit of a breakout reliever for the M’s in 2023, finishing the year with a 3.79 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 17 holds and a save in 69 outings.

More on the Seattle Mariners

Servais confident Mariners offense ‘will turn it around’
‘Classic slump’: MLB insider diagnoses what’s wrong with Julio’s swing
How much will Gregory Santos’ arrival to bullpen help the Mariners?
Video: Mariners Breakdown – Is AL West now a two-team race?
Seattle Mariners sign former All-Star reliever, make roster move at catcher

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Sunny
High 77° | Low 56°
Roof is open
Orioles at Mariners today at 1:10pm

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners vs. Baltimore Orioles...

The Associated Press

Stumbling Mariners fall to Orioles 4-1

The Seattle Mariners continue to struggle offensively and lose their fourth straight, 4-1, against the Baltimore Orioles.

17 hours ago

Mariners general...

Shannon Drayer

Mariners ending bullpen experiment with prospect Logan Evans

The Seattle Mariners have made the decision to move top pitching prospect Logan Evans back to a role as a starter.

19 hours ago

Seattle Mariners OF Julio Rodriguez...

Zac Hereth

Servais confident Mariners offense ‘will turn it around’

With his team mired in an awful slump, manager Scott Servais believes the Seattle Mariners' offense will turn things around.

22 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodríguez...

Brent Stecker

‘Classic slump’: MLB insider diagnoses what’s wrong with Julio’s swing

Mark DeRosa of MLB Network broke down the reasons Seattle Mariners CF Julio Rodríguez continues to struggle and his path out on "MLB Central."

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Gregory Santos Chicago White Sox...

Brent Stecker

How much will Gregory Santos’ arrival to bullpen help the Mariners?

Gregory Santos, a key Seattle Mariners offseason addition, is nearing his return from injury. Mike Blowers talks about the impact he could have.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Dylan Moore Astros 2024...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Video: Mariners Breakdown – Is AL West now a 2-team race?

Seattle Sports' Bob Stelton weighs in on the Mariners after their AL West lead over the Houston Astros fell from 10 games to just three.

2 days ago

Mariners Roster Notes: OF added on waivers; Woo, Speier updates