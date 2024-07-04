A few pieces of Seattle Mariners roster news came out before their July 4 series finale against the Baltimore Orioles.

Mariners ending bullpen experiment with prospect Logan Evans

Here’s a look at the details.

New outfielder for Seattle Mariners

The Mariners have a new outfielder in their system, as they announced late Thursday morning that they have added the speedy Duke Ellis on a waiver claim from the New York Mets.

Ellis, 26, moves into a previously open spot on Seattle’s 40-man roster and will report to the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers.

Though Ellis was a 20th-round selection in the 2017 MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres, he did not sign and went out to transfer from Panola College in Texas to the University of Texas, where he played three seasons. He then joined the Chicago White Sox organization in 2020 as an undrafted free agent.

Ellis made his MLB debut last month with the White Sox, appearing in eight games mostly as a pinch-runner. He is hitless in four big league at-bats but is a perfect 4 for 4 on stolen bases.

The Mets claimed Ellis off waivers on June 21, then designated him for assignment on June 30.

The lefty-hitting Ellis has a .254/.333/.299 slash line for a .632 OPS in 43 games between three teams in the minors this year, with one homer, three doubles and 34 steals on 37 attempts.

Woo set to take the mound

The Mariners could get one of their starting pitchers back soon.

Right-hander Bryan Woo, who is on the 15-day injured list with a hamstring strain, will go on a rehab assignment “in the coming days” with the High-A Everett AquaSox, reports Mariners insider Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports.

Woo last pitched on June 24, so one rehab outing may be all he needs before being reinserted into Seattle’s rotation.

The 24-year-old Woo has been stellar when healthy this season. He missed over a month to begin the season with elbow inflammation, but in eight starts he is 3-1 with a 1.77 ERA, 0.689 WHIP and 28 strikeouts to just three walks and one hit batter.

Latest on Speier

One more update from Drayer following Wednesday’s pregame media availability at T-Mobile Park: left-hander Gabe Speier’s recovery from a rotator cuff strain is moving in the right direction, with him set to throw a live batting practice when the Mariners go on their next road trip following a three-game home weekend series against Toronto.

Speier, who has been out since late May, has a 6.06 ERA and 1.47 WHIP in 22 appearances this season. He had a rough May but pitched well early in the year, putting up a 0.84 ERA and 0.66 WHIP through his first 12 appearances.

The 29-year-old Speier was a bit of a breakout reliever for the M’s in 2023, finishing the year with a 3.79 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 17 holds and a save in 69 outings.

More on the Seattle Mariners

• Servais confident Mariners offense ‘will turn it around’

• ‘Classic slump’: MLB insider diagnoses what’s wrong with Julio’s swing

• How much will Gregory Santos’ arrival to bullpen help the Mariners?

• Video: Mariners Breakdown – Is AL West now a two-team race?

• Seattle Mariners sign former All-Star reliever, make roster move at catcher

Follow @BrentStecker