Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

‘Classic slump’: MLB insider diagnoses what’s wrong with Julio’s swing

Jul 3, 2024, 2:02 PM

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodríguez...

Julio Rodríguez of the Seattle Mariners at bat against the White Sox on June 12, 2024. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Seattle Sports

The struggles at the plate are continuing for the Seattle Mariners’ Julio Rodríguez.

How much will Gregory Santos’ arrival to bullpen help the Mariners?

A two-time All-Star, the third-year center fielder is well off his career numbers this season through 86 games entering Wednesday. He is hitting .244 with a .294 on-base percentage and .324 slugging mark for just a .617 OPS, which is well below the .818 OPS he had last year and .853 OPS he put up in 2022.

Homers and doubles are down for Rodríguez, strikeouts are up, and it all seems to be getting to him. In 13 games since June 15, which was his last multi-hit game, Rodríguez is just 6 for 52 (.115) with three walks and no hits for extra bases.

Mariners PxP Goldsmith: ‘How do you get Julio free again?’

Former MLB player and current analyst Mark DeRosa put Rodríguez’s struggles under the microscope Wednesday morning on MLB Network’s “MLB Central,” breaking down what he sees as the issues of the 23 year old’s “classic slump.”

Watch the full segment here:

Here are a few things worth mentioning from the video.

• DeRosa explains how Rodríguez is essentially jamming himself, not opposing pitchers, and shows how he’s not catching up to all types of pitches, making it all that much easier for pitchers to rely on their fastballs to put him away.

• DeRosa shares why he thinks the way out of the slump for Rodríguez is not by increasing his pull rate but rather by going the other way, which he sees as a more natural result of his bat path.

• At the end, DeRosa prescribes three “treatments” that he believes will lead Rodríguez out of his slump and turn him back into the hitter the Mariners need him to be.

For more from DeRosa, check out what he said about Rodríguez the last time he was a guest on Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob in the article at this link.

Mariners coverage from Seattle Sports

Mariners sign former All-Star reliever, make roster move at catcher
Video: Mariners Breakdown – Is AL West now a two-team race?
Mariners Notebook: 3 things from the local minor league teams
Passan: With prospect wealth, Mariners should be bold
Two Seattle Mariners prospects named to All-Star Futures Game

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Sunny
High 74° | Low 53°
No game today.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Gregory Santos Chicago White Sox...

Brent Stecker

How much will Gregory Santos’ arrival to bullpen help the Mariners?

Gregory Santos, a key Seattle Mariners offseason addition, is nearing his return from injury. Mike Blowers talks about the impact he could have.

5 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Dylan Moore Astros 2024...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Video: Mariners Breakdown – Is AL West now a 2-team race?

Seattle Sports' Bob Stelton weighs in on the Mariners after their AL West lead over the Houston Astros fell from 10 games to just three.

19 hours ago

Mariners Orioles...

The Associated Press

Grayson Rodriguez dominant as Orioles shut out Mariners 2-0

Grayson Rodriguez allowed just two hits over 6 1/3 shutout innings as the Baltimore Orioles beat the Seattle Mariners 2-0 on Tuesday night.

19 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Chris Devenski...

Brent Stecker

Mariners sign former All-Star reliever, make roster move at catcher

The Seattle Mariners have recalled catcher Seby Zavala from Triple-A Tacoma, as expected, but also have signed a veteran reliever to an MLB contract.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Gregory Santos...

Brent Stecker

Mariners Notebook: 3 things from the local minor league teams

A recent Seattle Mariners trade acquisition hit a notably mammoth home run, another is set to start his rehab assignment, and Lazaro Montes is off to a strong start with Everett.

1 day ago

Seattle Mariners Scott Servais Jonatan Clase 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Passan: With prospect wealth, Mariners should be bold

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan says the Seattle Mariners' deep position-player prospect pool should make them aggressive at the trade deadline.

1 day ago

‘Classic slump’: MLB insider diagnoses what’s wrong with Julio’s swing