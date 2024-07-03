Grayson Rodriguez dominant as Orioles shut out Mariners 2-0

SEATTLE (AP) — Grayson Rodriguez allowed just two hits over 6 1/3 shutout innings, and Anthony Santander drove in the go-ahead run with a fourth-inning RBI single as the Baltimore Orioles beat the Seattle Mariners 2-0 on Tuesday night.

Baltimore Orioles 2, Seattle Mariners 0: Box Score

Rodriguez (10-3) was dominant against Seattle’s struggling offense, retiring the first eight batters of the game and allowing just one hit through five innings. The Orioles have won five of their last six games after dropping five in a row.

The Mariners threatened twice, but Rodriguez got an inning-ending double play off the bat of Jorge Polanco in the fourth inning and struck Cal Raleigh out in the sixth to escape both jams unscathed.

Josh Rojas had both hits for Seattle, with singles in the third and sixth innings.

Gunnar Henderson got Baltimore’s offense going with a leadoff single in the fourth against Mariners starter George Kirby, and he scored when Santander hit a one-out single to right field.

Cedric Mullins made it a 2-0 game with an RBI single in the seventh that ended Kirby’s day after 6 1/3 innings. Kirby (7-6) allowed two earned runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and one walk.

Rodriguez also went 6 1/3 innings, with four walks and eight strikeouts.

Yennier Cano and Cionel Pérez combined for two perfect innings of relief, and Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth for his 20th save.

TRAINER’S ROOM

DH/C Mitch Garver (wrist) was still a bit sore on Tuesday after taking a fastball from Joe Ryan off his right wrist in Sunday’s game against Minnesota. Garver was not in the lineup, but took some swings in the batting cage.

ROSTER MOVE

Seattle recalled C Seby Zavala from Triple-A Tacoma, and optioned LHP Jhonathan Diaz … Seattle signed RHP Chris Devenski to a major league contract and assigned him to Triple-A Tacoma. Devenski was released by Tampa Bay on Monday after putting a 6.75 ERA in 26 2/3 innings this season … On Monday, Baltimore activated RHP Corbin Burnes off the paternity list and optioned LHP Matt Krook to Triple-A Norfolk.

UP NEXT

Orioles RHP Dean Kremer (3-4, 4.32 ERA) will pitch Wednesday against Mariners RHP Logan Gilbert (5-4, 2.72).

