Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Grayson Rodriguez dominant as Orioles shut out Mariners 2-0

Jul 2, 2024, 9:53 PM

Mariners Orioles...

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 02: George Kirby #68 and Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners meet at the pitcher's mound during the fourth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at T-Mobile Park on July 02, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Grayson Rodriguez allowed just two hits over 6 1/3 shutout innings, and Anthony Santander drove in the go-ahead run with a fourth-inning RBI single as the Baltimore Orioles beat the Seattle Mariners 2-0 on Tuesday night.

Baltimore Orioles 2, Seattle Mariners 0: Box Score

Rodriguez (10-3) was dominant against Seattle’s struggling offense, retiring the first eight batters of the game and allowing just one hit through five innings. The Orioles have won five of their last six games after dropping five in a row.

The Mariners threatened twice, but Rodriguez got an inning-ending double play off the bat of Jorge Polanco in the fourth inning and struck Cal Raleigh out in the sixth to escape both jams unscathed.

Josh Rojas had both hits for Seattle, with singles in the third and sixth innings.

Gunnar Henderson got Baltimore’s offense going with a leadoff single in the fourth against Mariners starter George Kirby, and he scored when Santander hit a one-out single to right field.

Cedric Mullins made it a 2-0 game with an RBI single in the seventh that ended Kirby’s day after 6 1/3 innings. Kirby (7-6) allowed two earned runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and one walk.

Rodriguez also went 6 1/3 innings, with four walks and eight strikeouts.

Yennier Cano and Cionel Pérez combined for two perfect innings of relief, and Craig Kimbrel pitched the ninth for his 20th save.

TRAINER’S ROOM

DH/C Mitch Garver (wrist) was still a bit sore on Tuesday after taking a fastball from Joe Ryan off his right wrist in Sunday’s game against Minnesota. Garver was not in the lineup, but took some swings in the batting cage.

ROSTER MOVE

Seattle recalled C Seby Zavala from Triple-A Tacoma, and optioned LHP Jhonathan Diaz … Seattle signed RHP Chris Devenski to a major league contract and assigned him to Triple-A Tacoma. Devenski was released by Tampa Bay on Monday after putting a 6.75 ERA in 26 2/3 innings this season … On Monday, Baltimore activated RHP Corbin Burnes off the paternity list and optioned LHP Matt Krook to Triple-A Norfolk.

UP NEXT

Orioles RHP Dean Kremer (3-4, 4.32 ERA) will pitch Wednesday against Mariners RHP Logan Gilbert (5-4, 2.72).

More on the Seattle Mariners

Video: Mariners Breakdown – Is AL West now a 2-team race?
Mariners sign former All-Star reliever, make roster move at catcher
• Mariners Notebook: 3 things from the local minor league teams
• Passan: With prospect wealth, Mariners should be bold
Two Mariners prospects named to All-Star Futures Game

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Sunny
High 73° | Low 54°
Roof is open
Orioles at Mariners today at 7:10pm

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Dylan Moore Astros 2024...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Video: Mariners Breakdown – Is AL West now a 2-team race?

Seattle Sports' Bob Stelton weighs in on the Mariners after their AL West lead over the Houston Astros fell from 10 games to just three.

9 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Chris Devenski...

Brent Stecker

Mariners sign former All-Star reliever, make roster move at catcher

The Seattle Mariners have recalled catcher Seby Zavala from Triple-A Tacoma, as expected, but also have signed a veteran reliever to an MLB contract.

9 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Gregory Santos...

Brent Stecker

Mariners Notebook: 3 things from the local minor league teams

A recent Seattle Mariners trade acquisition hit a notably mammoth home run, another is set to start his rehab assignment, and Lazaro Montes is off to a strong start with Everett.

11 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Scott Servais Jonatan Clase 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Passan: With prospect wealth, Mariners should be bold

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan says the Seattle Mariners' deep position-player prospect pool should make them aggressive at the trade deadline.

13 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Harry Ford Futures Game 2023...

Cameron Van Til

Two Mariners prospects named to All-Star Futures Game

Seattle Mariners prospects Cole Young and Harry Ford were selected to play in the annual All-Star Week showcase of baseball's top prospects.

16 hours ago

Seattle Mariners AL West standings J.P. Crawford...

Brent Stecker

Mariners Update: AL West lead shrinks ahead of tough series

Less than two weeks ago, the Seattle Mariners led the AL West by 10 games. After Monday's Houston Astros game, it's a lot smaller now.

1 day ago

Grayson Rodriguez dominant as Orioles shut out Mariners 2-0