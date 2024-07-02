Close
Video: Mariners Breakdown – Is AL West now a 2-team race?

Jul 2, 2024, 4:13 PM

BY SEATTLESPORTS.COM STAFF


Staff report

The Seattle Mariners remain in the lead in the AL West, but it is no longer a comfortable advantage.

Mariners sign former All-Star reliever, make roster move at catcher

With the M’s having a tough stretch at the same time that the second-place Houston Astros reeled off 10 wins in 11 games, Seattle’s lead that was 10 games in the division was down to just three ahead of Tuesday’s series opener against the Baltimore Orioles. Oh, and the Orioles are tied for the lead in the whole American League, so it’s not like things are getting any easier for the Mariners.

So how should we feel about the M’s right now? We had our weekly sitdown with Bob Stelton of Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob to help us get a sense of that.

In the new episode of Bob’s Baseball Breakdown, he answers:

• What stood out from a tough weekend series loss to Minnesota.

• If he thinks the AL West is still a three-team race, or just the Mariners and Astros now?

• What he makes of MLB Network insider Jon Morosi’s report Sunday that the Mariners have already begun trade talks.

• His outlook of the M’s matching up with the Orioles.

Catch Wyman and Bob at 2 p.m. weekdays on Seattle Sports 710 AM, the Seattle Sports app and SeattleSports.com

