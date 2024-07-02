The roster move that was expected before the Seattle Mariners’ three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles has been made, but it came with a couple curveballs.

Mariners Notebook: Three things from the local minor league teams

The M’s have recalled catcher Seby Zavala from Triple-A Tacoma ahead of Tuesday’s 6:40 p.m. series opener with the Orioles, but catcher/designated hitter Mitch Garver remains on the roster despite being removed from Sunday’s game after taking a pitch off his hand. Instead, left-handed pitcher Jhonathan Díaz has been optioned back to Tacoma to make room for Zavala, who adds catching depth to the 26-man active roster.

The bigger move announced by the Mariners, however, is the signing of veteran reliever Chris Devenski. M’s fans may best remember the right-hander from his time with the AL West rival Houston Astros, who he made an All-Star team and won a World Series championship with.

The 33-year-old Devenski was released Monday by the Tampa Bay Rays, who he appeared in 19 games for this season. The Mariners’ press release announcing the addition of Devenski notes that he pitched in two innings or more in nine of his outings with the Rays, perhaps hinting at the role Seattle has envisioned for Devenski.

Though the Mariners have signed Devenski to an MLB contract, he will initially report to Tacoma.

Over 26 2/3 innings with Tampa Bay this year, Devenski had a 6.75 ERA with 24 strikeouts to 14 walks. He has pitched for six teams over nine seasons in the big leagues.

The 30-year-old Zavala returns to the Mariners after going 2 for 9 at the plate in four games with the Rainiers. An offseason trade acquisition from Arizona, Zavala has appeared in 18 games this year with Seattle, hitting 6 for 39 (.154) with two doubles and a home run. The M’s designated him for assignment on June 18, after which he cleared waivers and was optioned to the Rainiers.

In regards to Garver’s status, Mariners insider Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports reported from T-Mobile Park on Tuesday afternoon that he “played a short session of catch with a trainer.”

Díaz, 27, did not appear in a game for the Mariners after being recalled on June 28. He has made one appearance for Seattle this season, starting on June 11 against the Chicago White Sox, and has otherwise been one of the top starters in the Pacific Coast League for the Rainiers in 2024.

Radio coverage of the AL West-leading Mariners’ 6:40 p.m. Tuesday game against the Orioles, who are tied for the AL East lead, begins at 5:30 p.m. with the pregame show on Seattle Sports. For details on how to stream Mariners broadcasts from Seattle Sports, click here.

More on the Seattle Mariners

• ESPN’s Jeff Passan: With prospect wealth, Mariners should be bold

• Two Mariners prospects named to All-Star Futures Game

• Mariners PxP Goldsmith: ‘How do you get Julio free again?’

• Mariners Breakdown: Storylines after fourth straight series loss

• MLB insider Jon Morosi reports on Seattle Mariners’ trade pursuits

Follow @BrentStecker