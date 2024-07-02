Close
SEATTLE KRAKEN

Seattle Kraken make trade to follow up big day in free agency

Jul 2, 2024

Seattle Kraken trade Brian Dumoulin...

Brian Dumoulin of the Seattle Kraken reacts after a win over Nashville on Nov. 2, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


The Seattle Kraken turned heads with their big day Monday on the free-agent market.

On Tuesday, they made another move that was perhaps necessary based on those acquisitions.

2024 NHL Draft Recap: Every pick the Seattle Kraken made

Seattle has traded veteran defenseman Brian Dumoulin to the Anaheim Ducks, bringing back a 2026 fourth-round NHL Draft pick in exchange.

Tuesday’s move provides some relief for the Kraken pertaining to the salary cap, which is something that came to the forefront with Monday’s signings to seven-year deals of defenseman Brandon Montour ($7.14 million average annual value) and forward Chandler Stephenson ($6.25 million AAV).

With the trade of Dumoulin, the Kraken are free from his $3.15 million salary for the 2024-25 season.

The 32-year-old Dumoulin spent one season with Seattle, finishing with 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 80 games with the Kraken. He was signed in free agency last year.

“We want to thank Brian for his contributions to the Kraken this past season,” Kraken general manager Ron Francis said in a press release. “He was an important part of our defensive core, and we are wishing him all the best in Anaheim.”

In addition to the Montour and Stephenson additions on Monday, the Kraken made five minor signings Monday: Ben Meyers (one-year, one-way, $775,000 AAV); Mitchell Stephens (two-year, two-way, $775,000 AAV); Nikolas Brouillard (one-year, two-way, $775,000 AAV); Brandon Biro (one-year, two-way, $775,000 AAV); and Maxime Lajoie (one-year, two-way, $775,000 AAV).

According to Spotrac, the Kraken have just under $8.5 million available under the $88 million NHL salary cap for 2024-25. Seattle’s available space ranks as 14th most in the league.

Also on Tuesday, the full 2024-25 Seattle Kraken regular season schedule was released. Find details at this link.

