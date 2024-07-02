Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Two Mariners prospects named to All-Star Futures Game

Jul 2, 2024, 8:48 AM

Seattle Mariners Harry Ford Futures Game 2023...

Seattle Mariners catching prospect Harry Ford during the 2023 All-Star Futures Game at T-Mobile Park. (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

(Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Mariners shortstop prospect Cole Young and catching prospect Harry Ford were named to the All-Star Futures Game roster on Tuesday.

Mariners Update: AL West lead shrinks ahead of tough series

The annual showcase of baseball’s top prospects will take place July 13 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, as part of the All-Star Week festivities. The MLB All-Star Game is July 16.

Young, known for his smooth left-handed swing and steady plate discipline, was drafted out of high school with the No. 21 overall pick in 2022. The 20-year-old shortstop has already advanced to Double-A Arkansas, where he is batting .265/.358/.392 with seven home runs, 13 doubles and 13 stolen bases in 69 games this season.

Ford will be making his second trip to the Futures Game, having played in last year’s event at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The 21-year-old catcher was also drafted out of high school, taken with the No. 12 overall pick in 2021. He is hitting .253/.372/.377 with five homers, two triples and 14 doubles in 71 games. Known for having a rare level of speed for a catcher and excellent plate discipline, he ranks fourth in the Texas League with 21 stolen bases and seventh with a 13.9% walk rate.

Young is ranked as MLB.com’s No. 23 overall prospect and Baseball America’s No. 37 overall prospect. Ford is MLB.com’s No. 24 overall prospect and Baseball America’s No. 47 overall prospect.

Former Mariners third baseman Adrián Beltré will be the manager for the American League team in the Futures Game. Beltré, who played five seasons with Seattle from 2005 through 2009, is set to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on July 21.

