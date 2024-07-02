Close
SEATTLE STORM

Jewell Loyd, Storm stay hot with 95-71 win over Dallas Wings

Jul 1, 2024, 10:12 PM

Seattle Storm Jewell Loyd...

Jewell Loyd of the Seattle Storm during a game on Sept. 2, 2023. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 26 points, Nneka Ogwumike added 14 and the Seattle Storm beat the Dallas Wings for the second time in three days with a 95-71 victory on Monday night.

Seattle Storm 95, Dallas Wings 71: Box score | Standings

Loyd narrowly missed her third-straight game with 30-plus points after scoring 30 in a 97-76 victory over the Wings on Saturday.

Seattle took control in the first half, leading 45-37 at the break behind 13 points from Loyd.

Loyd made a 3-pointer with 5:02 left in the third to cap a 15-2 run for a 60-39 lead. Ogwumike added a 3-pointer on the Storm’s next possession for a 22-point advantage. Dallas was just 1 of 6 from 3-point range at that point.

Loyd sat out the fourth quarter after Seattle scored 34 in the third to take a 79-50 lead.

Seattle (13-6) has won eight straight games at home.

Ezi Magbegor added 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks for Seattle. Skylar Diggins-Smith had eight points and five assists.

Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings with 21 points and five steals. Natasha Howard added 15 points and Odyssey Sims had 12.

Dallas (4-15) entered the Seattle series after ending an 11-game losing streak on Thursday.

