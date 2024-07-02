Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BUMP AND STACY

NFC West writer: Seahawks’ division rival could be NFL’s surprise team

Jul 2, 2024, 2:58 PM | Updated: 3:45 pm

Arizona Cardinals Kyler Murray Seattle Seahawks 2024...

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray runs for yardage against the Seattle Seahawks in 2024. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

Given that they share a division with the juggernaut San Francisco 49ers and perennial playoff-contending Los Angeles Rams, the Seattle Seahawks already have plenty of competition in the NFC West.

Why Leslie Frazier could be so valuable for Seahawks

Might the Seahawks now have another divisional rival to worry about too? During an appearance Monday on Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy, FOXSports.com NFC West writer Eric Williams was asked who will be the surprise team of the NFL this year.

His answer? The Arizona Cardinals.

“I don’t think people are talking about them enough,” Williams said. “… I think the Cardinals are a team to be reckoned with once the season starts.”

Arizona is coming off back-to-back last-place finishes in the NFC West, having struggled to 4-13 campaigns each of the past two seasons. However, as Williams points out, there are reasons for optimism in the desert.

For one, the Cardinals are entering the second year of their rebuild under head coach Jonathan Gannon. That’s the point where teams typically can begin making strides. They also are coming off what was widely perceived as a strong draft, headlined by the selections of star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 4 overall and defensive end Darius Robinson at No. 27 overall.

And perhaps most importantly, Arizona could get a boost from a healthy Kyler Murray at quarterback. The 26-year-old former No. 1 overall pick missed 15 of 34 games over the past two seasons due to injuries, including the first nine games of last year with a torn ACL. Williams also thinks Murray could be in a better system to succeed under Gannon and second-year offensive coordinator Drew Petzing than he was under previous head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

“Just having been down there and watched (the Cardinals) two or three times last year and a couple times already this year, I think (Murray) is unique as a playmaker,” Williams said. “He was drafted number one overall for a reason. I just think that him and Kliff, for whatever reason, there was a disconnect there and there wasn’t trust between those two.

“There is trust between Gannon and Murray, and (Murray) loves the offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, who I think understands how to use his skill set. … I think he’s in a system that fits his skill set. He should go out there and put up numbers, and they should be better because of that.”

Who has the edge between Seahawks and Cardinals?

After reaching the Super Bowl last season, the 49ers are heavy favorites to win another NFC West crown. The Rams, who reached the playoffs last year, are generally projected to finish second in the division. Where does that leave the Seahawks and Cardinals?

“I think it’s gonna be both the Cardinals and the Seahawks kind of competing for that number three spot in the NFC West, and it’ll probably come down to a final game during the regular season,” Williams said. “I expect both those teams to kind of hover around .500. It’s tough because (with) the NFC West – two of the best coaches in the league (San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan and Los Angeles’ Sean McVay) are in that division, and so you expect the Niners and the Rams to be good year in and year out if they have talent.

“And so, you’re really kind of competing for that third spot as you continue to kind of create your identity as a franchise. For Seattle, they’re in the first year of that. For Arizona, they’re a little bit ahead because they’re in the second year of creating that system.”

Listen to the full conversation with FOXSports.com’s Eric Williams at this link or in the audio player near the top of this story. Tune in to Bump and Stacy weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Why an insider expects Seahawks to turn fans’ heads in 2024
• How will Seattle Seahawks’ deep cornerback group shake out?
• Where does Seattle Seahawks’ D-line rank among rest of NFL?
• Rost: Seahawks’ change to defensive spending reflects new philosophy
• How long will Seahawks’ biggest rival continue its NFC West reign?

Bump & Stacy Show

Bump and Stacy

WSU Cougars grad Gardner Minshew...

Zac Hereth

Bump: Ex-WSU Cougars star has chance to be multi-year NFL starter

Former WSU Cougars WR Michael Bumpus explains why QB Gardner Minshew is in the best spot of his career with the Las Vegas Raiders.

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Mike Macdonald OTA practice 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Why an insider expects Seahawks to turn fans’ heads in 2024

Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr has an encouraging outlook on the Seattle Seahawks' trajectory under their new coaching staff.

4 days ago

Seattle Mariners Scott Servais Julio Rodríguez...

Stacy Rost

Rost: The two things about first-place Mariners’ season that are baffling

Seattle Sports' Stacy Rost digs into the two most prevalent answers Seattle Mariners fans had to a question about what's most confusing about this season.

4 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Why the San Francisco 49ers aren’t going away anytime soon #NFCWest

Sam Monson (PFF) thinks the @49ers are still the cream of the crop in the NFC West. Do you agree? Listen & read more at SeattleSports.com.

4 days ago

Seattle Seahawks DK Metcalf Denver Broncos Russell Wilson 2022...

Cameron Van Til

What Bump sees in DK Metcalf’s workout with Russell Wilson

Michael Bumpus explains what stood out from the video of Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf catching passes from former Hawks QB Russell Wilson.

5 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Leonard Williams Darrell Taylor Commanders 2023...

Cameron Van Til

Where does Seahawks’ D-line rank among rest of NFL?

PFF's Sam Monson discusses how the Seattle Seahawks' D-line stacks up against the rest of the league. Brock Huard then gives his reaction.

5 days ago

NFC West writer: Seahawks’ division rival could be NFL’s surprise team