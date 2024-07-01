The UW Huskies are searching for a new head baseball coach, with Jason Kelly leaving Washington after two years at the helm of the program to be pitching coach at Texas A&M.

Former UW Huskies baseball standout gets long-awaited MLB call-up

The news was confirmed by Washington athletic director Pat Chun in a written statement posted Sunday on UW baseball social media channels.

“Earlier today, Jason Kelly informed the UW that he was resigning as head baseball coach to accept a coaching position at another institution,” Chun said in the statement. “Jason made many contributions to our baseball program and university during his several years as either head coach or assistant coach. We wish him the best in his new endeavor.”

Kelly was head coach of the Huskies the past two seasons following the retirement of previous coach Lindsay Meggs, leading UW to the NCAA regionals in 2023. The Huskies struggled in 2024, however, going 19-31-1.

Prior to taking over at UW, Kelly was a pitching coach at five different schools, including Washington (2013-19), Arizona State (2020-21) and LSU (2022).

At Texas A&M, Kelly rejoins new Aggies head coach Michael Earley, whose tenure as hitting coach at Arizona State coincided with Kelly’s time with the Sun Devils. Earley was promoted to A&M head coach Sunday to replace Jim Schlossnagle, who coached the Aggies in the College World Series final last week and left soon after to become Texas head coach.

Chun said that Washington has “already launched a national search” for the program’s next head coach, which will take over for the Huskies’ inaugural season in the Big Ten conference after leaving the Pac-12.

Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball reported Sunday that University of San Diego coach Brock Ungricht is a potential candidate for the UW Huskies vacancy.

What can be expected from new-look UW Huskies football this fall?

Follow @BrentStecker