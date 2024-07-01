Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

MLB Home Run Derby changes format for 2024 All-Star break

Jul 1, 2024, 1:07 PM

MLB Home Run Derby Seattle Mariners T-Mobile Park Vladimir Guerrero Jr....

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. during the MLB Home Run Derby in Seattle on July 10, 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

The MLB Home Run Derby is altering its format.

This year’s event, which takes place on July 15 at Arlington, Texas, limits the number of pitches each hitter can face in each round and changes the setup of its opening round.

MLB insider reports on Mariners’ trade pursuits

In the first round and the semifinals, each hitter will get either three minutes or 40 pitches, depending on which of those benchmarks gets reached first. In the final round, a hitter will get two minutes or 27 pitches. That doesn’t include the bonus periods that hitters will get in each round.

Under the previous format, hitters still faced a time limit but there wasn’t any restriction on the number of pitches they could face.

Each hitter will get bonus pitches until they hit into three outs during that period. He gets a fourth out if he hits a homer that goes at least 425 feet in the bonus period. Under the old format, each hitter got an extra 30 seconds of bonus time and could receive another 30 seconds of bonus time if he hit two homers of at least 440 feet during the regulation period.

All eight hitters will be competing against one another in the opening round, with the top four advancing to the semifinals. The semifinalists will be seeded depending on how many homers they hit in the first round.

Under the previous format, the eight hitters essentially competed in a tournament, with one-on-one quarterfinal, semifinal and championship matchups. They were seeded according to their season home-run totals.

Although Major League Baseball hasn’t yet announced all the players competing in this year’s Home Run Derby, Baltimore’s Gunnar Henderson said Sunday night on social media that he would be participating. Last year’s MLB Home Run Derby in Seattle was won by Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Mariners PxP Goldsmith: ‘How do you get Julio free again?’

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Mostly Sunny
High 72° | Low 54°
No game today.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners AL West standings J.P. Crawford...

Brent Stecker

Mariners Update: AL West lead shrinks ahead of tough series

Less than two weeks ago, the Seattle Mariners led the AL West by 10 games. After Monday's Houston Astros game, it's a lot smaller now.

2 seconds ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodríguez Twins 2024 broken bat...

Cameron Van Til

Goldsmith: ‘How do you get Julio free again?’

Seattle Mariners broadcaster Aaron Goldsmith shares his thoughts on Julio Rodríguez's struggles and how he can recapture his superstar form.

4 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Julio Rodríguez Twins 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Mariners Breakdown: Storylines after fourth straight series loss

Here's a look at the standings, some key storylines and what's next following the Seattle Mariners' fourth consecutive series loss.

22 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Minnesota Twins Austin Martin 2024...

Tim Booth

Mariners fall to Twins 5-3, lose fourth straight series

Trevor Larnach's tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning handed the Seattle Mariners a 5-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins.

24 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Luis Castillo batting Twins 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Mariners pitcher Luis Castillo takes rare at-bat

Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo took a rare at-bat after an injury forced Seattle to forfeit its designated hitter.

1 day ago

Los Angeles Angels CF Mike Trout...

Joe Reedy

AL West Check-In: Angels star Mike Trout eyes late-July return

Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout aims to return by late July from a torn meniscus in his knee that required surgery in May.

1 day ago

MLB Home Run Derby changes format for 2024 All-Star break