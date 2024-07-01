The Seattle Kraken made a second big move in free agency Monday morning, signing 30-year-old center Chandler Stephenson to a seven-year deal worth $6.25 million per year.

Kraken make waves by adding a top name in NHL free agency

The deal comes after the Kraken agreed to a seven-year, $50 million deal with defenseman Brandon Montour, who was considered one of the NHL’s top free agents this offseason.

Stephenson spent the past four seasons with the Vegas Golden Knights and was a key part of their Stanley Cup title run in 2023, totaling 10 goals and 10 assists in 22 playoff games that year. He recorded a career-high 65 points in the 2022-23 season and 64 points in 2021-22. He logged 51 points this past season, with 16 goals and 35 assists.

Prior to his time in Vegas, the 6-foot, 209-pound Stephenson spent four seasons with the Washington Capitals and was part of their 2018 Stanley Cup-winning team. The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, native was a third-round draft pick by Washington in 2012.

Stephenson provides some much-needed offensive help to a Kraken team that averaged just 2.6 goals per game this past season, which ranked 29th out of 32 teams. Seattle had just two players finish with at least 50 points, with Jared McCann at 62 points and Oliver Bjorkstrand at 59 points.

After reaching the second round of the playoffs in their second year as a franchise in 2022-23, the Kraken took a step back this past season. Seattle finished 34-35-13, tying for fifth place out of eight teams in the Pacific Division.

The Kraken fired head coach Dave Hakstol after the season and promoted AHL Coachella Valley affiliate coach Dan Bylsma to fill his spot.

