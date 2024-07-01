The three biggest roles on the Seattle Seahawks’ coaching staff each feature coaches who are in those positions for the first time at the NFL level.

Head coach Mike Macdonald, coming off two massively successful seasons as the Baltimore Ravens’ defensive coordinator, is taking on his first head-coaching job at any level. Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, who directed one of college football’s best offenses the past two years as the UW Huskies’ OC, is a first-time NFL coach. And defensive coordinator Aden Durde, who spent the past three years as the Dallas Cowboys’ defensive line coach, is a DC for the first time in the NFL.

As those three coaches adjust to their new roles, it appears they have a pretty valuable resource in their corner.

An undermentioned part of the Seahawks’ new coaching staff is assistant head coach Leslie Frazier, who has 24 seasons of NFL coaching experience under his belt. Frazier spent four seasons as the Minnesota Vikings’ head coach from 2010 through 2013 and 14 seasons as a defensive coordinator with the Cincinnati Bengals, Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. He also was a star cornerback on the 1985 Super Bowl-winning Chicago Bears, who are known for having one of the greatest defenses in NFL history.

During a Blue 88 segment last week on Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk, former NFL quarterback Brock Huard explained just how important Frazier could be to the Seahawks’ new coaching staff.

“When you’ve got a younger staff, some doing it for the first time at the NFL level, that is going to be something to work through,” Huard said. “And I think (what) a tremendous resource in Leslie Frazier not just to the players, but to some of those younger coaches to say, ‘Hey man, I’ve been here, I’ve done this a little bit, I’ve seen it at the highest level, I’ve seen how this works.’ That messaging from him is gonna be incredibly important.”

Last week, Frazier discussed his new role during an appearance on the “Moves the Sticks” podcast with NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks.

“The beauty about what I’m doing in Seattle, which was one of the things that was really attractive, I have a chance to be involved with the entire team,” Frazier said. “So I’m working with our offense, with our special teams, and obviously with our defense as well, and then being able to assist Mike and try to help Mike Macdonald be the best head coach he can possibly be. So it’s just been a blessing, man.”

After listening to Frazier, Seattle Sports’ Bob Stelton thinks the 65-year-old Frazier is a perfect fit for the Seahawks’ coaching staff.

“The more I hear from him, the more it makes me feel comfortable with the unknown of the coaching staff,” Stelton said last week on Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob. “Not that he’s gonna be the cure-all and he’s got the answer for everything. Just with all of the inexperience, they’ve got somebody they can go to immediately that’s right there – ‘I’ve been a coordinator. I’ve been a player. I’ve been a head coach. I’ve seen it. I’ve done it. What do you need? Here’s how I view it.’ I think it’s a perfect person to have there.”

Listen to the full Blue 88 segment on Brock and Salk at this link or in the audio player near the middle of this story. Hear the full conversation on Wyman and Bob at this link or in the audio player near the bottom of this story.

