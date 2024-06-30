Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports
Listen to Seattle Sports: M's face Twins in series rubber match

BUMP AND STACY

Bump: Ex-WSU Cougars star has chance to be multi-year NFL starter

Jun 30, 2024, 9:10 AM

WSU Cougars grad Gardner Minshew...

Gardner Minshew of the Las Vegas Raiders runs through a drill during a 2024 practice. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

There have been few football players – college or pro – whose combination of talent, look and personality have the sort of captivating draw as former WSU Cougars quarterback Gardner Minshew.

NBA Draft: WSU Cougars, Gonzaga players selected in 2nd round

Whether he’s throwing touchdown passes on the field, taking viral photos or hanging with Uncle Rico from “Napoleon Dynamite,” the ex-WSU star has a way of winning over fans.

Minshew has had a solid NFL career mostly as a backup since he joined the league in 2019, but 2024 could be the year the charismatic signal-caller gets his chance to stick for multiple years as an NFL starter.

That’s what former WSU wide receiver Michael Bumpus thinks. He explained why Minshew could receive that chance with the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday during Four Down Territory on Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy.

“This might be his opportunity,” Bumpus said. “He might be a starter for one to two years until they find a rookie sensation or they draft somebody over there, but I’m excited. I think this is the best opportunity Gardner is gonna have in the league.”

After starting 13 games for the Indianapolis Colts last season due to rookie Anthony Richardson’s season-ending injury, Minshew signed a two-year, $25 million deal with the Raiders this offseason. He joins a team that had its share of struggles at quarterback last season and was forced to turn to rookie fourth-round pick Aidan O’Connell for 10 starts. O’Connell had solid showing for a rookie fourth-rounder, but the early buzz coming out of Las Vegas pegs Minshew as the Week 1 starter.

As Bumpus pointed out, Minshew has put together some very respectable numbers as an NFL quarterback. He’s completed 62.3% of his passes with 59 touchdowns and 24 interceptions over 49 games, including 37 starts, in the league.

For comparison, Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence, a former No. 1 overall pick who just signed a five-year, $275 million extension with the Jaguars, has completed 63.8% of his throws with 58 touchdowns and 34 interceptions in 50 games, all starts.

Bump said he doesn’t believe Minshew quite has the same talent as Lawrence, but that “it’s time for the league to respect Gardner Minshew and let him be the starter for the Las Vegas Raiders.”

Listen to Four Down Territory at this link or in the audio player near the top of this story. Tune in to Bump and Stacy weekdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

More WSU Cougars news

WSU removes interim tag, names Anne McCoy as athletic director
Another WSU departure — voice of the Cougars finds a new home

Bump & Stacy Show

Bump and Stacy

Seattle Seahawks Mike Macdonald OTA practice 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Why an insider expects Seahawks to turn fans’ heads in 2024

Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr has an encouraging outlook on the Seattle Seahawks' trajectory under their new coaching staff.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Scott Servais Julio Rodríguez...

Stacy Rost

Rost: The two things about first-place Mariners’ season that are baffling

Seattle Sports' Stacy Rost digs into the two most prevalent answers Seattle Mariners fans had to a question about what's most confusing about this season.

2 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Why the San Francisco 49ers aren’t going away anytime soon #NFCWest

Sam Monson (PFF) thinks the @49ers are still the cream of the crop in the NFC West. Do you agree? Listen & read more at SeattleSports.com.

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks DK Metcalf Denver Broncos Russell Wilson 2022...

Cameron Van Til

What Bump sees in DK Metcalf’s workout with Russell Wilson

Michael Bumpus explains what stood out from the video of Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf catching passes from former Hawks QB Russell Wilson.

3 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Leonard Williams Darrell Taylor Commanders 2023...

Cameron Van Til

Where does Seahawks’ D-line rank among rest of NFL?

PFF's Sam Monson discusses how the Seattle Seahawks' D-line stacks up against the rest of the league. Brock Huard then gives his reaction.

3 days ago

San Francisco 49ers Fred Warner Seahawks 2022...

Cameron Van Til

How long will Seahawks’ biggest rival continue its NFC West reign?

Pro Football Focus lead NFL analyst Sam Monson discussed how much longer the San Francisco 49ers could remain atop the NFC West.

4 days ago

Bump: Ex-WSU Cougars star has chance to be multi-year NFL starter