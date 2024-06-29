Close
UW HUSKIES

Atlanta Hawks finalizing deal to send ex-UW Huskies star to Pelicans

Jun 28, 2024, 8:52 PM | Updated: 10:05 pm

Ex-UW Huskies standout Dejounte Murray...

Dejounte Murray of the Atlanta Hawks during a 2024 game. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks are finalizing talks to trade high-scoring Dejounte Murray, a former UW Huskies standout, to the New Orleans Pelicans for a package expected to include two first-round draft picks, according to people with knowledge of the discussions.

What can be expected from new-look UW Huskies this fall?

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been finalized Friday night.

The Hawks are expected to receive forward-center Larry Nance Jr. and point guard Dyson Daniels in the deal, as well as first-round picks in 2025 and 2029.

The Hawks made swing player Zaccharie Risacher of France the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA draft on Wednesday night before trading AJ Griffin to Houston on Thursday to obtain a second-round pick used to obtain rights to guard/forward Nikola Djurisic of Serbia.

The trade of Murray signals the Hawks’ offseason overhaul may just be beginning.

“We’re always going to look for ways to improve the team,” general manager Landry Fields said Friday in Risacher’s first Atlanta news conference. Fields would not talk more of any possible interest in trading veteran players.

The backcourt combination of Trae Young and Murray produced points but no playoff success. The Hawks finished 10th in the Eastern Conference at 36-46 this season and haven’t won a playoff series since advancing to the Eastern Conference finals in 2021.

The 2025 first rounder in the trade talks was acquired by New Orleans from the Los Angeles Lakers as part of the 2019 Anthony Davis trade, Details of the 2029 first rounder were not final.

The 27-year-old Murray averaged a career-high 22.5 points with 6.4 assists this season. He has averaged 15.4 points in seven seasons, including five with San Antonio.

Former UW Huskies standout gets long-awaited MLB call-up

