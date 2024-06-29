Close
Listen to Seattle Sports: Mariners open homestand against Twins

SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners Injury Update: Latest on Bryan Woo, Gabe Speier and more

Jun 28, 2024, 7:22 PM

Seattle Mariners starter Bryan Woo...

Bryan Woo of the Seattle Mariners throws a pitch during a 2024 game. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

(Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


SEATTLE – Seattle Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said Friday the team doesn’t expect starter Bryan Woo to be out long after being placed on the 15-day IL with a right hamstring strain earlier this week.

Seattle Mariners Roster Move: Lefty called up to pitching staff

Hollander said an MRI and ultrasound showed some mild inflammation, but that it wasn’t a serious strain. No specific timetable was offered for Woo’s return.

“We don’t anticipate a long absence,” Hollander said. “It’s just a matter of when he can comfortably get off the mound without favoring it or (pitch) without limiting his lower-body impact in his delivery.”

Woo was placed on the IL Tuesday after leaving Monday’s start against the Tampa Bay Rays in the fourth inning due to the injury. Woo also missed the first six weeks of the season with right elbow inflammation.

• Seattle’s GM offered some encouraging updates for the bullpen. Hard-throwing right-hander Gregory Santos (right latissimus dorsi strain) is set to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma next Tuesday as he continues to work his way towards his Seattle debut. Santos threw a 21-pitch live bullpen session before the start of Friday’s game.

Left-hander Gabe Speier (left rotator cuff strain) is scheduled throw off a mound Saturday and expected to throw a bullpen session Tuesday. Speier, who was placed on the IL June 1, is currently on track to return near the All-Star break.

Outfielder Luke Raley was on the bench again Friday after being scratched from the lineup Wednesday in Tampa Bay with a shoulder issue, but Hollander said Raley was “feeling better” and would be available off the bench. It’s anticipated the left-handed hitting outfielder will return to the lineup this weekend.

• Mariners infield prospect Colt Emerson began a rehab assignment Thursday night with the ACL Mariners in Peoria, Arizona. Emerson, who’s played with the Single-A Modesto Nuts this season, is recovering from a small fracture in his foot that occurred in late May.

“Some of that is like timing, getting the feel back,” Hollander said. “He’s been out a little while, but would anticipate him returning back to Modesto soon.”

Mariners Injury Update: Latest on Bryan Woo, Gabe Speier and more