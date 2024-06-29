The Seattle Mariners have recalled left-handed pitcher Jhonatan Díaz from Triple-A Tacoma ahead of their three-game series against the Minnesota Twins that begins Friday night.

To make room for Díaz, the M’s optioned right-hander Cody Bolton to Tacoma.

Díaz is up with Seattle for the second time this season. He previously made one appearance with the Mariners, making a spot start on June 11 against the White Sox. Díaz held Chicago to three runs on nine hits and a walk with four strikeouts.

The 27-year-old Díaz has appeared in 12 career MLB games, 11 of which were with the Los Angeles Angels from 2021-23, with seven starts.

With the Rainiers in Triple-A this year, Díaz is 8-1 with a 3.26 ERA and 73 strikeouts to 27 walks in 14 games (13 starts).

The Mariners are currently without a fifth starting pitcher as Bryan Woo is on the 15-day injured list with a hamstring strain, leaving their starter for Sunday against the Twins unknown. Díaz would be an option, but there’s also Emerson Hancock, who has essentially been Seattle’s No. 6 starter this year and could still be called up from Tacoma for Sunday’s game.

Bolton, 26, has appeared in 17 games for the Mariners this year, including four since being recalled from the Rainiers on June 14. He has a 4.34 ERA with 17 strikeouts to nine walks for the M’s, and hasn’t allowed a run in nine games (8 2/3 innings) with Tacoma.

