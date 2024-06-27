Close
Mariners Breakdown Video: What’s the level of concern with Julio?

Jun 27, 2024, 4:53 PM

BY SEATTLESPORTS.COM STAFF


The Seattle Mariners are back home for nine games beginning Friday, but their recent road trip left reason for concern.

3 Takes: Big questions about Mariners halfway through season

That especially goes for star center fielder Julio Rodríguez, whose slow start has now graduated past that with the M’s now into the second half of the season.

Bob Stelton of Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob sat down for his weekly Mariners breakdown video, and that’s one of the topics he covered. Here’s a look at the questions he answered, which you can watch at the top of this post:

• What does the Mariners’ 3-6 road trip say to you?
• What’s your level of panic with Julio at the plate right now?
• Can you make an argument for one than one Mariners All-Star right now?
• Who’s the potential trade target you would be happiest to see the Mariners get?
• With the nine-game homestand starting Friday, who’s your pick to click?

For more, catch Wyman and Bob every weekday on Seattle Sports beginning at 2 p.m.

As for the Mariners, they head into Friday leading the American League West with a 46-37 record, which is 4 1/2 ahead of second-place Houston (40-40). The M’s will open a three-game set against the Minnesota Twins (45-36), who are currently in a wild card position, at 6:40 p.m. Friday. Mariners radio coverage starts at 5:30 with the pregame show on Seattle Sports. For details on how to stream Mariners radio broadcasts from Seattle Sports, click here.

Mariners Breakdown Video: What’s the level of concern with Julio?