What Bump sees in DK Metcalf’s workout with Russell Wilson

Jun 27, 2024, 3:51 PM

Seattle Seahawks DK Metcalf Denver Broncos Russell Wilson 2022...

Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf and former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson embrace after a 2022 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was busy hauling in passes from an old teammate Wednesday morning.

Seahawks’ DK Metcalf is catching Russell Wilson passes again

In a short video shared on social media by sport performance coach and fitness trainer John Shackleton, Metcalf is seen catching an array of throws from former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson as the two trained together at UCLA’s practice facility.

It’s tough to glean too much from an informal throwing session with no defense, but former NFL receiver Michael Bumpus marveled at how smooth the 6-foot-4, 235-pound Metcalf looked.

“I’m watching DK catch the football, and it’s the most natural I’ve seen him look catching the rock,” Bumpus said Thursday during Four Down Territory on Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy. “When you have big guys out there, they’ve got hands, but it looks different. Like, imagine (Hall of Fame wideout Terrell Owens) catching the football – it looks like he’s clawing at the ball instead of just letting it drop into the bucket. That was the first time in a while I saw DK look smooth as heck. There was a football that was thrown behind him, (and) he adjusts his body and gets it.”

With his rare combination of size, strength and speed, the 26-year-old Metcalf has had a highly productive first five seasons in the NFL. The former second-round pick has totaled 5,332 yards receiving and 43 touchdown catches, including three 1,000-yard campaigns.

Over his career, one of the few weaknesses in Metcalf’s game has been his occasional struggle with dropped passes. After a drop rate of 12.1% and 10.8% in first two seasons, he improved to 5.1% and 5.3% in his next two years, according to Pro Football Focus. However, his drop rate went back up to 8.3% last season. That was tied for 64th out of 80 receivers who had at least 50 targets.

“You can’t teach someone to be a great catcher,” Bumpus said. “You’ve gotta have it in you. But you can learn to adjust and track footballs better. And I saw DK catch some of those rocks and I go, ‘OK, man, every single year he’s gotten smoother and smoother when it comes to tracking the football and snatching it out of the air.’ You’ve gotta do it when there’s a defense out there. Completely understand that. But I’m telling you, this man is getting flexible.”

Metcalf and Wilson played together for three seasons in Seattle from 2019 through 2021. Wilson was then traded to the Denver Broncos, where he struggled through two down seasons before being released in March. The 35-year-old Wilson is now on the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he’s expected to compete for the starting job with former Chicago Bears first-round pick Justin Fields.

Listen to the full Four Down Territory segment at this link or in the audio player near the top of this story. Tune in to Bump and Stacy weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

What Bump sees in DK Metcalf’s workout with Russell Wilson