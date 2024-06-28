Close
Mariners and Museum of Pop Culture team up for Power of Pop Culture Night on August 27th!

Jun 28, 2024, 2:08 PM

...

The Mariners have teamed up with MoPOP (Museum of Pop Culture) for Power of Pop Culture Night on Tuesday, August 27th!

Join the fun at the ballpark to celebrate the museum’s all-new exhibit exploring the impact of global pop culture. Plus, with this special offer, you can pick up a Mariners-themed Power of Pop Culture Hat and $10 of every ticket sold will benefit MoPOP.

For more information, visit MLB.com.

Mariners and Museum of Pop Culture team up for Power of Pop Culture Night on August 27th!