Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks’ DK Metcalf is catching Russell Wilson passes again

Jun 26, 2024, 2:24 PM

Seattle Seahawks DK Metcalf Russell Wilson...

Seattle Seahawks WR DK Metcalf greets former teammate Russell Wilson in 2022. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Seattle Sports

DK Metcalf and Russell Wilson haven’t been Seattle Seahawks teammates for a couple years now, but that isn’t stopping the dynamic duo from reconnecting on the football field.

Rost: Seahawks’ change to defensive spending reflects new philosophy

In a video shared on social media Wednesday by sport performance coach and fitness trainer John Shackleton, Metcalf joined Wilson for an offseason workout.

And yes, Metcalf was there to catch passes from Wilson once again.

See it below:

Ah, that looks familiar.

Speaking of familiar, another name Seahawks fans may know showed up in the video (and Shackleton’s caption): John Ursua, who was a seventh-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Seahawks, which was the same draft in which Seattle took Metcalf in the second round. Ursua is now in the CFL with the BC Lions.

Metcalf and Wilson last played together in 2021. The Seahawks traded Wilson to Denver during the 2022 offseason, and he had a rocky stint with the Broncos that was clearly coming to end before last season even ended. Now he’s looking to resurrect his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who he signed with this March.

As for Metcalf, the 26-year-old Ole Miss product made his second Pro Bowl last season after catching 66 passes for 1,114 yards and eight touchdowns. His best statistical season, however, remains when he made 129 catches for 10 touchdowns and a Seahawks record 1,303 yards in 2020 – when Wilson was still Seattle’s QB.

Related: Will Seahawks sign DK Metcalf to second extension? Insider weighs in

More on the Seattle Seahawks

Brock: What made re-signing Noah Fant a priority for Seahawks
Why Seahawks could exceed national expectations this year
Seahawks announce 2024 training camp dates open to fans
Will Metcalf and Lockett both still be on Seahawks’ roster in 2025?
Brock: The area where Seattle Seahawks’ Geno Smith is a top-five QB

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks Leonard Williams...

Stacy Rost

Rost: Seahawks’ change to defensive spending reflects new philosophy

Why insight from a Seattle Seahawks assistant highlights how a change in investment on the defensive side of the ball could pay off.

5 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks TE Noah Fant...

Zac Hereth

Brock: Why re-signing Noah Fant was priority for Seahawks

Former Seattle Seahawks QB Brock Huard explains why bringing back Noah Fant was a priority for a the team this offseason.

19 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Eagles 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Brock: Why Seahawks could exceed national expectations this year

Brock Huard explains why the Seattle Seahawks could be poised to surpass the seven or eight wins most outlets are projecting for them.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks VMAC training camp Renton...

SeattleSports.com Staff

Seahawks announce 2024 training camp dates open to fans

The Seattle Seahawks have announced nine training camp dates plus a Football Fest that will be open to fans.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks DK Metcalf Tyler Lockett Lions 2022...

Cameron Van Til

Will Metcalf and Lockett both still be on Seahawks’ roster in 2025?

Brock Huard discusses whether this could be the last year that wideouts DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett play together on the Seattle Seahawks.

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith Commanders 2023...

Cameron Van Til

Brock: The area where Seahawks’ Geno Smith is a top-five QB

Brock Huard explains an area where he thinks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith ranks among the top five in the NFL.

2 days ago

Seahawks’ DK Metcalf is catching Russell Wilson passes again