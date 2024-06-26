DK Metcalf and Russell Wilson haven’t been Seattle Seahawks teammates for a couple years now, but that isn’t stopping the dynamic duo from reconnecting on the football field.

In a video shared on social media Wednesday by sport performance coach and fitness trainer John Shackleton, Metcalf joined Wilson for an offseason workout.

And yes, Metcalf was there to catch passes from Wilson once again.

See it below:

Ah, that looks familiar.

Speaking of familiar, another name Seahawks fans may know showed up in the video (and Shackleton’s caption): John Ursua, who was a seventh-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Seahawks, which was the same draft in which Seattle took Metcalf in the second round. Ursua is now in the CFL with the BC Lions.

Metcalf and Wilson last played together in 2021. The Seahawks traded Wilson to Denver during the 2022 offseason, and he had a rocky stint with the Broncos that was clearly coming to end before last season even ended. Now he’s looking to resurrect his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who he signed with this March.

As for Metcalf, the 26-year-old Ole Miss product made his second Pro Bowl last season after catching 66 passes for 1,114 yards and eight touchdowns. His best statistical season, however, remains when he made 129 catches for 10 touchdowns and a Seahawks record 1,303 yards in 2020 – when Wilson was still Seattle’s QB.

