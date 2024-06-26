Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Watch: Mariners prospect slugs four homers during historic night

Jun 26, 2024, 1:50 PM | Updated: 1:51 pm

Seattle Mariners first base prospect Hogan Windish. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


A Seattle Mariners prospect put together a historic night Tuesday during the Double-A Arkansas Travelers’ 9-0 victory over the Springfield Cardinals.

Latest promotion brings a top Seattle Mariners prospect to Everett

First baseman Hogan Windish, a seventh-round pick in the 2022 draft, tied a team record by clubbing four home runs, including a grand slam, while driving in all nine runs for the Travelers.

Windish became just the second Arkansas player ever to hit four home runs in a game, and he joined former MLB player Mike Greenwell as the only player in pro baseball history to drive in all nine of his team’s runs since RBIs became a stat in 1920. Greenwell did so in the majors with the Boston Red Sox.

The 25-year-old Windish showed off his power to all fields during the standout performance, with one each going out to left-center field, right-center field, right field and straightaway center. He reached base in all five of his plate appearances during the game, adding a walk to his four home runs.

 

The big night came after what’s been a difficult month-and-half-long stretch for Windish, who’d seen his batting average dip from .273 on May 3 to as low as .201 on June 18. He’s now slashing .227/.338/.470 with 13 doubles, seven home runs, 28 RBIs and 10 stolen bases in 59 games with the Travelers.

The UNC Greensboro product earned the promotion to Arkansas this season after a solid first full campaign as a professional. He hit .270/.372/.506 with 17 doubles, four triples, 22 home runs and 84 RBIs in 105 games with High-A Everett last season. His home run and RBI totals both led the Northwest League.

Windish is not ranked in the top 30 of Seattle’s prospects, according to MLB Pipeline.

