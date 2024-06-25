A day after exiting early during his start against the Tampa Bay Rays, Seattle Mariners right-hander Bryan Woo is headed to the injured list.

There’s a factor working against Seattle Mariners’ trade needs

Woo was placed on the 15-day IL with a right hamstring strain, the team announced Tuesday. The right-hander was removed with a runner on first and no outs in the top of the fourth inning of Monday’s 4-3 loss to Rays. Right-handed reliever Collin Snider was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding roster move.

The news is the latest in the ongoing injury saga for Woo, who missed the first six weeks of the season with a right elbow inflammation. After shattering his previous career high in innings pitched at the pro and college levels last season, the 24 year old has made just eight starts through the Mariners’ first 81 games of 2024.

Drayer’s Quick Hit: Why M’s needs may include another starter

Woo was also scratched from a scheduled start two weeks ago against the White Sox, left his first start of the season early due to his arm tightening up between innings, has had issues throwing his between-starts bullpens and has been on a strict pitch limit this season, throwing 80 pitches or more only once. However, this is a new ailment for the right-hander.

When healthy, Woo has been stellar for Seattle. He’s 3-1 with a 1.77 ERA, 0.69 WHIP, 213 ERA+, 28 strikeouts and just three walks over 40 2/3 innings pitched.

Snider, 28, is returning for his third stint with the club this season. In five previous appearances, he has allowed two runs on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts over five innings. He has pitched to the tune of 3.44 ERA in 18 1/3 innings with the Rainiers this season.

The Mariners have three off-days on the schedule during the minimum time Woo can spend on the IL, including Thursday and this coming Monday. That means Seattle could elect to go with a four-man rotation for much of the period.

Emerson Hancock, who started the season in the rotation in place of Woo, left his most recent start with the Rainiers due to lower-back tightness. Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reported Hancock was slated to get extra rest and make his next start with Tacoma on Saturday, a day ahead of when Woo’s next scheduled would have been.

Another option Seattle had within it’s organization for a potential spot start was veteran left-hander Dallas Keuchel, but it was announced Tuesday he was traded to Milwaukee for cash considerations.

More on the Seattle Mariners

• Latest promotion brings a top Seattle Mariners prospect to Everett

• Latest promotion brings a top Seattle Mariners prospect to Everett

• Mariners Roster Moves: Polanco returns, rookie optioned

• Where’s Julio’s power? Insiders weigh in on ‘mystifying’ first half

• Seattle Mariners Trade Targets: Rays players who could address needs

Follow @ZacHereth