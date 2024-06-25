Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Latest promotion brings a top Seattle Mariners prospect to Everett

Jun 25, 2024, 11:58 AM | Updated: 2:00 pm

A general view of Seattle Mariners hats and gloves during a 2024 game at Yankee Stadium. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


The Seattle Mariners have four prospects ranked in the top 100 in all of baseball by MLB.com, but none of those players have been with an affiliate this year where Seattle-area fans could easily see them play.

Until now, that is.

Former UW Huskies standout gets long-awaited MLB call-up

The M’s announced a series of promotions in their farm system on Tuesday morning, and the headliner of the list is coming to the Puget Sound: outfielder Lazaro Montes, who has been promoted to the High-A Everett AquaSox from the Single-A Modesto Nuts.

Montes is the No. 82 prospect in baseball and the Mariners’ fourth-ranked prospect per MLB.com. He’s also a top-100 prospect per Baseball America.

The 19-year-old Montes has lit up the California League this season, owning a .309/.411/.527 slash line for a .938 OPS with 13 home runs, 13 doubles, two triples, 72 RBIs and 43 walks to 59 strikeouts in 65 games with Modesto. Montes leads the California League in homers, hits, slugging, OPS, and RBIs, the latter of which he leads by a whopping 23. He’s also second in batting average and fifth in runs scored.

A 2022 international free agent signing out of Cuba by Seattle, the 6-foot-3 Montes has earned comparisons to Houston Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez as a lanky, lefty-hitting slugger with a high ceiling at the plate but questions about his defense as a corner outfielder.

Moving up from Modesto to Everett along with Montes is 19-year-old infielder Michael Arroyo. The Mariners’ No. 9 prospect on MLB.com, the Colombian-born Arroyo slashed .279/.404/.500 (.904 OPS) with 11 homers, 11 doubles, five triples and eight stolen bases in 60 games with the Nuts this season. Arroyo leads the California League in runs, is tied for the lead in triples and tied for second in homers, and is fourth in both slugging and OPS.

Montes and Arroyo arrive in Everett ahead of a six-game home series at Funko Field against the Spokane Indians and are both in the lineup for the opener at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.

Creating room ahead of Montes and Arroyo are two players promoted from the AquaSox to the Double-A Arkansas Travelers: outfielder Victor Labrada and infielder Brock Rodden.

Labrada, a 24-year-old international signing out of Cuba, slashed .308/.413/.532 (.945 OPS) with five homers, 12 doubles, four triples and 24 steals in 47 games with Everett this year.

Rodden, a 24-year-old Wichita State product who Seattle drafted in the fifth round of the MLB Draft last year, put up a .302/.413/.485 slash (.897 OPS) with nine homers, 14 doubles, three triples and 21 steals in 67 games with the AquaSox.

The AquaSox finished fourth in the Northwest League in the first half of the 2024 season with a 32-34 record, and they are now 2-1 to open the second half. The Modesto Nuts won the first half of the California League season with a 41-23 record and are 1-2 to start the second half.

