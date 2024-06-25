Close
Listen to Seattle Sports: Mariners continue series with Rays

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Seahawks announce 2024 training camp dates open to fans

Jun 25, 2024, 10:48 AM

Seattle Seahawks VMAC training camp Renton...

The Seattle Seahawks gather during practice at VMAC in Renton on June 3, 2024. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

SeattleSports.com Staff's Profile Picture

BY SEATTLESPORTS.COM STAFF


Staff report

The Seattle Seahawks have announced nine training camp dates at their headquarters in Renton that will be open to fans, with registration now open for each practice.

Brock: The area where Seahawks’ Geno Smith is a top-five QB

In addition to the camp practices, there will be a Seahawks Football Fest at Lumen Field on Saturday, Aug. 3.

To register to attend any of the 10 total dates, click here.

Each of the open practices will have a theme. See the full dates plus themes below:

All events begin at 1 p.m. unless otherwise noted

• Wednesday, July 24 – Season Ticket Holder Day*
• Friday, July 26 – Back Together Weekend
• Saturday, July 27 – Back Together Weekend
• Tuesday, July 30 – Kids Day
• Thursday, Aug. 1 – Season Ticket Holder Day*
• Friday, Aug. 2 – College and Alumni Day
• Saturday, Aug. 3 – Seahawks Football Fest (at Lumen Field)
• Monday, Aug. 5 – Kids Days (special start time of 9:45 a.m.)
• Wednesday, Aug. 7 – Mascot Mayhem
• Thursday, Aug. 8 – Throwbacks

*Registration limited to Seahawks season ticket holders and their guests

According to a Seahawks press release, fans who attend training camp dates will have opportunities to get post-practice autographs from players, coaches and team legends, can take part in themed giveaways, and see entertainment provided by the Seahawks Dancers, Blue Thunder, Blitz and Boom. There will also be Seahawks Pro Shop pop-up stores on site, as well as food and beverages available for purchase.

Training camp attendees will be charged a $15 transportation fee, with fans required to park off-site at The Landing in Renton and transported to the team’s headquarters via shuttle.

Tickets for the Seahawks Football Fest at Lumen Field range from $12-18.

