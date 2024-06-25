Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BROCK AND SALK

Passan: Why Pete Alonso is best trade fit for Mariners

Jun 25, 2024, 10:58 AM | Updated: 11:22 am

New York Mets Pete Alonso Giants 2024...

Pete Alonso of the New York Mets hits an RBI single against the Giants on May 24. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

(Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

With a struggling offense that remains near the bottom of the majors in most statistical categories, there’s great intrigue as to how the first-place Seattle Mariners will approach the upcoming July 30 MLB trade deadline.

Mariners Trade Targets: Rays who could address M’s needs

One popular trade target that continues to be floated for Seattle is New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, who would provide some much-needed thump in the middle of the Mariners’ lineup.

Over six seasons with the Mets, Alonso has a career .250 batting average with a .862 OPS, a 136 OPS+ and 208 home runs in 760 games. The 29-year-old slugger has hit 35-plus home runs in each of his four full-length seasons, including 40 in 2022 and 46 last year. This season, he is batting .241/.323/.469 with 16 homers and a .793 OPS in 76 games.

Alonso is on a one-year, $20.5 million contract, which means he could potentially just be a half-season rental. Seattle has typically traded for players with additional years of club control, but ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan believes the Mariners’ current situation warrants making a big splash like Alonso. In an ESPN.com article published Tuesday morning, Passan listed Alonso as the ideal trade acquisition for Seattle.

“I want a guy in that lineup who’s gonna hit a bunch of home runs, or at the very least is a consistent power threat,” Passan said Tuesday on Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk. “… To me, Alonso just makes the most sense because he provides what you need right now.”

The problem is that the Mets have surged back into the muddled NL wild card race by winning nine of their past 11 games, which means there’s a chance they might not be the clear-cut trade deadline seller that everyone expected a couple weeks ago. New York is now 37-39, sitting just 1.5 games out of the third and final wild card spot.

At the moment, 13 of the 15 teams in the NL are within three games of a playoff spot, which has created has created a definite seller’s market.

“This is an extreme seller’s market,” Passan said. “The prices are going to be sky-high, and I think it’s gonna test a team like the Mariners. I think that the question for them is going to be when you have an opportunity to get a Pete Alonso – (or) if potentially (Toronto Blue Jays slugger) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is out there, if (Tampa Bay Rays third baseman) Isaac Paredes is out there – do you get them or do you get (Los Angeles Angels outfielder) Taylor Ward?

“And Taylor Ward, by the way, is a really good player and I think would be a good fit, frankly, for this Mariners team, but he’s not that bopper in the middle of a good order. He’s batting third for the Angels, but on a contending team he’s probably a fifth or sixth hitter. He’s not that guy like Alonso or Guerrero who you’re gonna put at two, three or four.”

Listen to the full conversation with Jeff Passan at this link or in the audio player near the middle of this story. Tune in to Brock and Salk weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

More on the Seattle Mariners

• Mariners’ Bryan Woo exits start vs Rays early with leg injury
• Mariners Roster Moves: Polanco returns, rookie optioned
• Where’s Julio’s power? Insiders weigh in on ‘mystifying’ first half
Trade Targets: Three Marlins players to keep an eye on
• Gregory Santos takes big step toward Seattle Mariners debut

Brock and Salk podcast

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Sunny
High 75° | Low 56°
Mariners are on the road.
Mariners at Rays today at 3:50pm

Brock and Salk

Seattle Seahawks Eagles 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Brock: Why Seahawks could exceed national expectations this year

Brock Huard explains why the Seattle Seahawks could be poised to surpass the seven or eight wins most outlets are projecting for them.

43 minutes ago

Seattle Mariners Scott Servais Jerry Dipoto...

Cameron Van Til

There’s a factor working against Mariners’ trade needs

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan explains why a logjam in the National League could make things more difficult for the Seattle Mariners.

2 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Mr Mariner’s advice for Julio Rodriguez

Mr. Mariner, Alvin Davis, had some great council for young Seattle Mariners superstar Julio Rodriguez during today’s Brock & Salk Show on Seattle Sports. Listen to The Brock & Salk Show, weekdays from 6 a.m. – 10 a.m. on Seattle Sports 710 AM or on-demand wherever you listen to podcasts. More info about The Brock […]

23 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks DK Metcalf Tyler Lockett Lions 2022...

Cameron Van Til

Will Metcalf and Lockett both still be on Seahawks’ roster in 2025?

Brock Huard discusses whether this could be the last year that wideouts DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett play together on the Seattle Seahawks.

23 hours ago

Tampa Bay Rays Isaac Paredes Twins 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Mariners Trade Targets: Rays who could address M’s needs

Ahead of the Mariners' series in Tampa Bay, here are some potential Rays players Seattle could look to acquire before the trade deadline.

1 day ago

Seattle Seahawks Geno Smith Commanders 2023...

Cameron Van Til

Brock: The area where Seahawks’ Geno Smith is a top-five QB

Brock Huard explains an area where he thinks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith ranks among the top five in the NFL.

1 day ago

Passan: Why Pete Alonso is best trade fit for Mariners