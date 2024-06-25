Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners’ Bryan Woo exits start vs Rays early with leg injury

Jun 24, 2024, 5:21 PM | Updated: 7:20 pm

Bryan Woo of the Seattle Mariners pitches against Tampa Bay on June 24, 2024. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

BY BRENT STECKER


Breakout Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo exited his start Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays in the third inning due to a leg injury.

Mariners Roster Moves: Jorge Polanco returns, rookie optioned

With a runner on first and no outs in the top of the third inning, the 24-year-old right-hander reached at his upper right leg after his 60th pitch of the game. After a conference with manager Scott Servais and a trainer around the mound, Woo attempted a practice pitch but stopped short of throwing due when he couldn’t keep his injured leg planted.

The Mariners announced that Woo left the game with right hamstring tightness.

Per Mariners insider Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports, manager Scott Servais said Woo will undergo imaging on his hamstring on Tuesday and the team is hopeful he suffered just a strain.

Injury concerns have been prevalent this season with Woo. He began the year on the injured list with right elbow inflammation, and he recently had a turn in the rotation skipped due and had an MRI to check the status of the same elbow.

When Woo has been healthy, however, he has arguably been Seattle’s best starter, which is saying something considering the arm talent in the Mariners’ rotation. He at one point owned a 1.07 ERA that was the lowest in team history through the first six starts of a season. He left Monday’s game with a 1.77 ERA and 0.69 WHIP over eight starts.

Should Woo need another IL stint, the Mariners could turn to Emerson Hancock, who began the year in Woo’s spot in Seattle’s transition and is currently in Triple-A with the Tacoma Rainiers.

Woo was a sixth-round MLB Draft pick by Seattle out of Cal Poly in 2021. He made his MLB debut last season, finishing the year with a 4.21 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in 18 starts.

