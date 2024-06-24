Over the past five seasons, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett have formed a talented one-two punch at wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks. The two wideouts have combined for 10,545 yards receiving and 83 touchdown catches since Metcalf entered the league in 2019, including a combined seven 1,000-yard campaigns between them.

Will Seahawks sign DK Metcalf to second extension? Insider weighs in

However, could this be their last year together in Seattle?

The 26-year-old Metcalf has two seasons left on a three-year, $72 million extension that he signed in July 2022. Metcalf’s next contract figures to be even more expensive, especially considering the four-year, $140 million extension that Minnesota Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson recently signed. Meanwhile, the 31-year-old Lockett agreed to a restructured contract in March that has a base value of $30 million over the next two seasons, according to ESPN.

Given the hefty contracts Metcalf and Lockett are carrying, both players’ futures in the Pacific Northwest are uncertain after this season.

“If I had to bet on both being gone? More than likely not,” former NFL quarterback Brock Huard said Monday during the Blue 88 segment on Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk. “But I would say one of those two is probably not on the roster in 2025.”

Both this season and next season, Metcalf and Lockett are set to have two of the three highest salary cap hits on the team, according to Over The Cap.

This year, Metcalf has a salary cap number of $24.5 million and Lockett has a cap hit of nearly $18.9 million. Combined, the two receivers take up nearly 17% of Seattle’s 2024 cap.

Next year, Metcalf’s cap number increases to more than $29.5 million and Lockett’s skyrockets to nearly $30.9 million. The two of them would account for more than 23% of the Seahawks’ 2025 cap.

Due to Lockett’s age, Huard believes he’s the more likely one to not be on Seattle’s roster next year – especially with new head coach Mike Macdonald now at the helm. Lockett is second on the Seahawks’ all-time receiving list, with 7,994 receiving yards over the course of his nine-year career in Seattle.

“I think Tyler knows where he’s at in the spectrum of his career,” Huard said. “He’s on the other side of it, the second half of it, if not the fourth quarter of it. … Mike Macdonald is keeping a few of those veterans (this season), including Tyler, that have done so much here. But more than likely you will see some turnover.

“This (year) is going to be an appreciation fest for Tyler and everything he’s done as one of the best receivers in the history of this franchise. I hope he can go out with a bang, but if I had to project, yeah, this is probably Tyler’s last season.”

Listen to the full Blue 88 segment on Brock and Salk at this link or in the audio player near the middle of this story. Tune in to Brock and Salk weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

More on the Seattle Seahawks

• Brock: The area where Seahawks’ Geno Smith is a top-five QB

• Insider: Why Seahawks could be in on Dak Prescott next offseason

• Baldinger: The biggest jump new Seahawks OC Grubb will face in NFL

• Will Seattle Seahawks be missing on the NFL’s annual Top 100 list?

• ESPN insider names two more UFL players Seahawks could target

Follow @CameronVanTil