SEATTLE MARINERS

Former Mariners Check-In: Kelenic thriving, Díaz facing suspension

Jun 24, 2024, 10:05 AM

Jarred Kelenic of the Atlanta Braves follows through on a home run in New York on June 23, 2024. (Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Former Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic has taken to hitting at the top of the Atlanta Braves’ batting order.

Morosi: The familiar Seattle Mariners trade partner to keep an eye on

Recently moved to leadoff as the replacement for injured star Ronald Acuña Jr., Kelenic homered and drove in two runs in Sunday’s 3-1 win over the New York Yankees.

Kelenic is hitting .324 with three homers and six RBIs in eight games since moving to the leadoff spot.

“Guys see that as an opportunity and some guys respond to the opportunities they get,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

Kelenic is hitting .270 with seven homers and 21 RBIs overall this year. He started 22 games in the No. 9 hole, 15 hitting eighth and nine batting seventh.

“I just try to individualize each and every at-bat and let the let the game kind of tell me what I’m trying to do,” Kelenic said.

In his first season with the Braves at age 24, the outfielder was the sixth overall pick by the Mets in the 2018 amateur draft. He was dealt that December to Seattle as part of the package that brought closer Edwin Díaz and second baseman Robinson Canó to New York.

Kelenic hit. 141 as a rookie with the Mariners in 2021 and .141 the following year, then batted .253 last season with 11 homers and 49 RBIs. He became so frustrated during a midseason slump that he kicked a water cooler and broke a bone in his left foot, causing him to be sidelined between July 19 and Sept. 11. He was traded to the Braves in December after hitting .204 with 32 homers and 109 RBIs in 252 games for Seattle.

He has seen most of his time against right-handed pitchers, batting .275 against them in 160 at-bats vs. .250 against lefties in 36 at-bats. He put the Braves ahead with a third-inning homer against Nestor Cortes and added a sacrifice fly in a two-run fifth.

That was enough support for Max Fried, who allowed one run over six innings and improved to 4-1 in his last six starts.

“Playing behind him makes it pretty easy because you don’t have to do much,” Kelenic said. “Sometimes when I’m sitting out there, I’m thinking if I were to face him what I would do. He’d come at you from so many sides of the plate — his balls, they move so much.”

Kelenic settled in as the Braves’ platoon left fielder, but shifted to center after Michael Harris II strained his left hamstring on June 13. His shift in the batting order and defensive alignment coincided with a turnaround by the Braves, who have won eight of 10 following a five-game losing streak.

Atlanta took two of three from the Yankees after winning two of three from Tampa Bay and sweeping Detroit.

“It’s a big series,” Snitker said. “We’re playing more to our capabilities. Quite honestly, I still don’t think we’re hitting on all cylinders.”

Edwin Díaz popped for foreign substance

New York Mets closer Edwin Díaz is facing a 10-game suspension after being ejected from the team’s 5-2 win over the Chicago Cubs on Sunday night for having a foreign substance on his hand.

Díaz would be the eighth pitcher suspended for sticky stuff since MLB cracked down on pitchers attempting to use foreign substances to improve their grip and spin rates in 2021. Three of them have been Mets, including Max Scherzer and Drew Smith last year.

The right-hander came on in the ninth to try to seal the victory for the Mets, but was tossed by third-base umpire Vic Carapazza before throwing a pitch after an inspection of his glove and throwing hand.

Both Díaz and manager Carlos Mendoza said the umpire said he thought the pitcher had too much of a combination of rosin, sweat and dirt on his throwing hand.

“The rules are the rules and they made the decision to throw him out,” Mendoza said.

Carapazza, the crew chief, said in a pool report after game it “definitely wasn’t rosin and sweat” on Díaz’s hand.

“We’ve checked thousands of these,” Carapazza said. “I know what that feeling is. This was very sticky.”

Díaz, who said he was “really surprised” by the ejection, was not certain whether he’ll appeal the suspension.

“I use the same thing always,” Díaz said. “I rub rosin and sweat and put my hand in the dirt a little bit to get a grip on the ball.”

He’s the third Mets pitcher to be ejected for such an offense in the last year.

Smith, who was ejected and suspended 10 games last year for a similar offense, got two outs in place of Díaz. Jake Diekman then came in and struck out pinch-hitter Patrick Wisdom for his third save for the Mets, who have won four straight series.

New York has won 10 of 13 and is 13-6 in June and might need to find a temporary closer for the next two weeks. The Mets begin a two-game series against the visiting Yankees on Tuesday before hosting Houston for three games.

“Look, we’ve been through a lot this year,” Mendoza said. “We’ll find a way to get through it, you know? We’ll continue to piece it together and, yeah, guys are going to have to step up. And I’m pretty confident that we’ll get guys here that are going to be able to get us to the finish line when he’s out.”

Former Mariners Check-In: Kelenic thriving, Díaz facing suspension