Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

AL West Check-In: 3-time Cy Young winner to make season debut for Rangers

Jun 22, 2024, 11:52 AM

Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer...

Max Scherzer of the Texas Rangers throws a pitch during the 2023 ALCS. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

(Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer is scheduled to make his season debut Sunday for the Texas Rangers in a start against the Kansas City Royals.

Texas Rangers struggling with key OF in extended slump

Scherzer hasn’t pitched for the Rangers since Game 3 of the World Series last fall. He had offseason surgery to repair a herniated disk in his lower back, then experienced right thumb soreness during his rehab this seasn that team doctors later identified as a nerve issue extending to his right triceps.

“I’ve been looking to get out here for the past six weeks,” Scherzer said before Saturday’s game. “I can’t wait. Just chomping at the bit to get out there.”

His return for the Rangers comes in their first series after earlier this week hosting the New York Mets, the team that traded Scherzer to Texas last year.

Scherzer, who turns 40 on July 27, struck out 17 and had a 4.91 ERA in three rehab starts for Triple-A Round Rock. The first was on April 24, but he was then sidelined by the nerve issue until the other two on June 9 and 15.

Scherzer said his debut was pushed back one day being “ultra careful” because of a loss of pitching grip in recent days.

“I know I can get out there and pitch and compete. I just want to stay healthy.”

In his last rehab start, Scherzer struck out eight in 4 2/3 innings while allowing four hits and three runs. He threw 55 of his 79 pitches for strikes.

Manager Bruce Bochy said there will be no specific pitch count on him.

“We’ll watch the game and see how he feels every inning,” Bochy said. “He’s been stretched out. We’re not going to put a limit on him.”

After the trade last summer, Scherzer was 4-2 with a 3.20 ERA in eight starts for Texas, the last in the regular season on Sept. 12 before being sidelined by a muscle strain in his shoulder. He returned to make two starts in the American League Championship Series, then Game 3 of the World Series before exiting after three innings because of his back.

His 3,367 strikeouts, 214 wins and 448 games started are all second among active pitchers, trailing only Justin Verlander in each of those categories.

Scherzer said he “aced” rehab from the December back surgery but was concerned for his pitching future because of the nerve problem.

“This nerve stuff can be long-term damage and what it does to your arm,” he said. “I’ve been dealing with this thumb stuff, and I’ve been doing it for a year and would like to see some resolutions about it, but it is what it is.”

ESPN’s Buster Olney: Mariners ‘incredibly dangerous’ — even to NYY and O’s

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Sunny
High 78° | Low 55°
Mariners are on the road.
Mariners at Marlins today at 1:10pm

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners Cal Raleigh...

Brent Stecker

ESPN’s Buster Olney: Mariners ‘incredibly dangerous’ — even to NYY and O’s

Buster Olney of ESPN told Seattle Sports' Bump and Stacy why he's high on the Mariners being a tough postseason opponent for the AL's best teams.

2 hours ago

Seattle Mariners vs. Miami Marlins...

Alanis Thames

Anderson’s walk-off in extras hands Mariners 3-2 loss to Marlins

The Seattle Mariners can't build on an early 2-0 lead and fall to the Miami Marlins in 10 innings on Tim Anderson's walk-off single.

17 hours ago

Seattle Mariners CF Julio Rodriguez...

Zac Hereth

Video: Julio takes ‘No Fly Zone’ on cross-country tour to Miami

Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodríguez makes a spectacular catch jumping into the wall in Miami against the Marlins.

18 hours ago

Seattle Mariners 2B Ryan Bliss...

Bob Stelton

Bob’s Baseball Breakdown: What M’s offense needs to show

Seattle Sports' Wyman and Bob co-host Bob Stelton checks in with his weekly breakdown of the first-place Seattle Mariners.

20 hours ago

Seattle Mariners trade target Ryan McMahon...

Zac Hereth

Mariners Trade Target: A versatile infielder from the Rockies

Brock Huard and Mike Lefko look at Colorado's Ryan McMahon as a potential trade target for the Seattle Mariners.

21 hours ago

Seattle Mariners trade target...

Zac Hereth

Morosi: The familiar Mariners trade partner to keep an eye on

MLB insider Jon Morosi explains why the Tampa Bay Rays fit as a trade partner for the Seattle Mariners on Seattle Sports' Wyman and Bob.

1 day ago

AL West Check-In: 3-time Cy Young winner to make season debut for Rangers