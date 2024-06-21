Close
Bob’s Baseball Breakdown: What M’s offense needs to show

Jun 21, 2024, 4:12 PM | Updated: 4:13 pm

Bob Stelton's Profile Picture

BY BOB STELTON


Wyman & Bob, 2-7 p.m. on Seattle Sports

Bob Stelton of Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob breaks down the state of the American League West-leading Seattle Mariners. This week, Bob answers:

• What he made of the M’s tough series loss against the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians.

• What hitter does he trust most right now?

• Which pitcher currently holds the moniker as best in the rotation?

• And what does Bob needs to see from the team over the next week of games.

Tune in to Wyman and Bob from 2-7 p.m. weekdays on Seattle Sports or click this link to subscribe to the Wyman and Bob podcast today.

