Bob’s Baseball Breakdown: What M’s offense needs to show
Jun 21, 2024, 4:12 PM | Updated: 4:13 pm
Bob Stelton of Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob breaks down the state of the American League West-leading Seattle Mariners. This week, Bob answers:
• What he made of the M’s tough series loss against the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians.
• What hitter does he trust most right now?
• Which pitcher currently holds the moniker as best in the rotation?
• And what does Bob needs to see from the team over the next week of games.
