Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BUMP AND STACY

ESPN’s Buster Olney: Mariners ‘incredibly dangerous’ — even to NYY and O’s

Jun 22, 2024, 9:59 AM

Seattle Mariners Cal Raleigh...

Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners in swings against the Yankees on May 22, 2024. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

(Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Mariners are one of the three division leaders in the American League, but they haven’t played as well as teams like the AL East-leading Yankees, AL Central-leading Guardians or even the Baltimore Orioles, who are second in the East.

Seattle Mariners Trade Target: A versatile infielder from the Rockies

But as we’ve heard from MLB insiders for a few years now, nobody wants to run into the Mariners and their pitching staff in October. Longtime ESPN MLB insider Buster Olney took that perhaps even a step further while talking Friday with Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy.

“Right now, it’s going to sound strange, but I think in a short series I’d bet on the Mariners against either (the Yankees or Orioles) just because of the strength of pitching,” Olney said.

Olney began the conversation by saying he sees the Mariners “as an incredibly dangerous team relative to the the postseason.” He related Seattle to the Pittsburgh Pirates, a team fighting for a wild card spot in the National League that has a talented trio of starting pitchers at the top of its rotation. The M’s, meanwhile, have five strong starters, including a pair of All-Stars in Luis Castillo and George Kirby, plus two more potential All-Stars this year in Logan Gilbert and Bryce Miller.

“(The Pirates) would absolutely be a team that would scare the heck out of people in a short series, and I think the Mariners potentially are that way as well,” he said.

Roster needs for everyone

The Mariners of course could use some additions for both their lineup and bullpen, which is something Olney expects team president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto will make happen in an environment similar to how things went over the offseason.

“Here’s the great thing – with what they need, I do think there’s going to be opportunity there, and we know Jerry Dipoto, right? We know that he can make a trade,” Olney said. “And the other thing too is just from talking with general managers of teams that potentially might sell, I think that we’re going to see an extension of what we saw last winter where there wasn’t a lot of money in free agency, not nearly as much as what people expected. And so the teams that are selling I think will go into it with the idea that, yeah, we’re probably going to have to pick up salary for some of the buying teams.”

By the way, the Mariners aren’t the only team fighting for positioning in the AL with clear needs. The first two teams Olney brought up are in similar boats to the M’s.

“(The Yankees’) bullpen is a real problem. They’re lacking, like, three guys,” Olney said. “The Yankees in recent years have typically put together great bullpens. Brian Cashman, their general manager, has to go out and get help because it is absolutely going to be a problem here down the stretch, and you better have a strong bullpen once you get in the postseason. And with the Orioles, it’s starting pitching. To lose Kyle Bradish and John Means and (Tyler) Wells – I mean, they have absolutely been devastated in their rotation.”

You can hear the full Bump and Stacy conversation with ESPN MLB insider Buster Olney in the podcast at this link or in the player near the top of this post.

More on the Seattle Mariners

Morosi: The familiar Mariners trade partner to keep an eye on
Where Mariners should be comfortable trading prospects from
ESPN insider breaks down projected Mariners first-round pick
Mariners Breakdown: Where things stand after Cleveland series
The Seattle Mariners’ less-talked-about trade deadline need

Bump & Stacy Show

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Sunny
High 78° | Low 55°
Mariners are on the road.
Mariners at Marlins today at 1:10pm

Bump and Stacy

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Seattle Seahawks...

Zac Hereth

Insider: Why Seahawks could be in on Dak Prescott next offseason

ESPN NFL insider Bill Barnwell explains why Dak Prescott to the Seattle Seahawks next offseason isn't as far-fetched as it sounds.

1 minute ago

Seattle Mariners...

Zac Hereth

The Mariners’ less-talked-about trade deadline need

ROOT Sports analyst Ryan Rowland-Smith explains how the Seattle Mariners need to add to their bullpen before the MLB trade deadline.

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Mike Macdonald 2024 rookie minicamp...

Cameron Van Til

Why Bump likes Seahawks’ decision to conduct joint practices

The Seattle Seahawks are conducting joint practices this August for the first time since 1991. Michael Bumpus explains why he likes the move.

4 days ago

Seattle Mariners Logan Gilbert...

Cameron Van Til

What’s behind Mariners’ drastic home success, road struggles?

ESPN's David Schoenfield and Michael Bumpus give their takes on why the Seattle Mariners' home and road splits are so dramatically different.

5 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Former Major League Pitcher Trevor May on the Seattle Mariners rotation, chances in the AL West

What does former Major League pitcher Trevor May think about the run this Seattle Mariners starting rotation is on? How good are they really? Have the Rangers and Astros taken a step back? He joined Michael Bumpus and Stacy Rost to talk about that and just what it might mean for the M’s the rest […]

5 days ago

Seattle Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald...

Zac Hereth

Bump: The great decision Seahawks’ Mike Macdonald made

Former Seattle Seahawks WR Michael Bumpus explains why Mike Macdonald's decision to cancel the final day of minicamp was a good one.

6 days ago

ESPN’s Buster Olney: Mariners ‘incredibly dangerous’ — even to NYY and O’s