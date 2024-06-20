Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE SPORTS PIT

Nelly Korda opens Women’s PGA Championship at Sahalee with 69

Jun 20, 2024, 4:17 PM

Nelly Korda Women's PGA Championship Sahalee...

Nelly Korda hits a tee shot at the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Sahalee Country Club. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY TIM BOOTH


The Associated Press

SAMMAMISH, Wash. (AP) — Nelly Korda birdied her final hole for a 3-under 69 to take the early lead in the first round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Sahalee Country Club on Thursday.

Leaderboard

Korda started on the back nine and the No. 1 player in the world made four birdies in her first five holes. But parts of the morning were a scramble for Korda as the Douglass fir, red cedar and hemlock trees of Sahalee played their role in making it a challenge. A double bogey on the par-4 fourth hole dropped her back to 2 under.

“If you try and be aggressive when you’ve hit it off line, it just bites you in the butt,” Korda said. “Overall I think I played pretty well. I took my chances where I could and I played safe the majority of the round.”

Korda dropped a 15-foot putt on the par-3 ninth hole to take a one-shot advantage.

Seven players were one shot back, including Allisen Corpuz, Celine Boutier, Charley Hull and Leona Maguire. Maguire led this tournament after the third round last year at Baltusrol, but shot 74 on the final day and finished four shots back of the winner, Ruoning Yin.

Playing with Korda, Yin rebounded from a rough start and shot 33 on her second nine to shoot 71.

“Luckily hit it pretty straight today. Hit a lot of fairways and greens. But it does feel like a course where once you’re out of position it’s tough to get back on track,” said Corpuz, who has an outside chance of making the Olympics for the United States with a strong finish this week.

The third major of the year on the LPGA Tour returned to Sahalee, which previously hosted in 2016.

And Korda got off to a far better start than her last major, when she shot 80 in the opening round of the U.S. Women’s Open three weeks ago.

Korda’s early run of birdies included three straight between Nos. 13-15 and she and went out in 33. She moved to 4 under after a birdie on the third hole — her 12th of the day — but dropped two shots on the fourth. Her tee shot on the 398-yard hole ended up tucked behind a tree and after pitching out, her third shot failed to clear a ridge and rolled back toward the front of the green.

Korda was able to scramble out of trouble a few times, including the par-5 second hole when she pulled a fairway wood into a cluster of trees left the green and salvaged par.

“This entire golf course is so demanding. I had to make some pretty good up-and-downs,” Korda said.

The afternoon wave included Lexi Thompson; Lilia Vu, who won last week in her return from a back injury; Brooke Henderson, the 2016 winner at Sahalee; and Yuka Saso, the U.S. Women’s Open winner.

Sahalee’s intimidating fairways greet Women’s PGA Championship field

Seattle Sports Pit

Sahalee Nelly Korda Women's PGA Championship...

The Associated Press

Sahalee’s intimidating fairways greet Women’s PGA Championship field

The favorite word for the week to describe Sahalee Country Club for the Women's PGA Championship seems to be “intimidating,” because of the tree-lined tunnels from which shots will emerge.

7 hours ago

Sahalee Women's PGA Championship PNW Seattle golf...

Tim Booth

Championship golf back in PNW this week but remains elusive in big picture

The Seattle area gets a taste of major golf this week with the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Sahalee Country Club for a second time.

1 day ago

Hailey Van Lith US Olympics 3x3...

The Associated Press

US women with Van Lith will begin Olympic 3×3 defense vs Germany

The U.S. women with Cashmere High School product Hailey Van Lith will begin the defense of their Olympic 3x3 basketball title against Germany.

3 days ago

NBA expansion Adam Silver...

Tim Reynolds

Update on ‘complex’ NBA media rights deal and expansion

When the new NBA deals get done — whether it’s in the coming days, weeks or even months — it would clear the way for expansion.

13 days ago

Hailey Van Lith LSU TCU Paris Olympics 3x3 basketball...

Doug Feinberg

WA native Hailey Van Lith makes US Olympics women’s 3×3 basketball team

Hailey Van Lith, a former Washington state prep star at Cashmere High School, will represent the United States in 3x3 basketball at the Paris Olympics this summer.

15 days ago

Scottie Scheffler PGA Championship...

Doug Ferguson

Wild story from PGA Championship as top-ranked Scottie Scheffler arrested

In a span of four hours, top-ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler was arrested wearing gym shorts and a T-shirt, dressed in an orange jail shirt for his mug shot, returned to Valhalla Golf Club in golf clothes and made his 10:08 a.m. second-round tee time.

1 month ago

Nelly Korda opens Women’s PGA Championship at Sahalee with 69