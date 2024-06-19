One of the most intriguing storylines for the Seattle Seahawks this fall will be how new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb’s offense translates to the NFL level.

Seahawks on Grubb’s new offense: ‘It’s completely different’

Grubb comes across town after a massively successful two-year run at UW, where he oversaw a high-flying Huskies attack that was one of the most prolific offenses in college football. Led by Heisman Trophy runner-up quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and a trio of top-100 NFL Draft picks at receiver, Grubb’s Huskies carved up opposing defenses on their way to the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Grubb’s scheme has already received rave reviews from Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith. Last month, Smith told The Jim Rome Show, “I’ve seen plays that I have never seen before, and that’s something to say for a 12-year veteran.”

NFL Network analyst Brian Baldinger also is excited to see Grubb’s offense in action. Baldinger, who joined Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk on Wednesday, is eager to see how Grubb’s deep passing concepts translate to a Seahawks offense that features a talented receiving trio of DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Those deep passing concepts were on full display in the Huskies’ high-octane attack last season, especially when Penix threw for 430 yards during UW’s 37-31 win over Texas in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

“I’ve always thought that the new concepts in football came out of the college game, and they just keep coming,” Baldinger said. “The semifinal game (between) Washington against Texas, they don’t win that game without Ryan Grubb … and the deep passing concepts that they have. And if some of these concepts transfer with DK and what they have at receiver with (Tyler Lockett) and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, if you get those down the field and you can protect long enough, I think Geno can have great success.”

In UW’s attack last season, Penix ranked first in the FBS with 1,787 deep passing yards, according to Pro Football Focus. Deep passes are defined by PFF when the ball travels 20-plus yards from the line of scrimmage.

“I think (the Seahawks) can get those big chunk plays that we saw from Washington in all those great games they played last year, whether it was Oregon or Washington State or USC,” Baldinger said. “I mean, they needed those big chunk plays, and that’s some of the things that Geno was speaking to. I’ve gotten to know Michael Penix pretty good. I kind of know some of those concepts. I’m excited about seeing this transfer to the NFL right now, and I’m anxious to see if they get some of those big chunk plays that we saw Michael Penix do at Washington.”

