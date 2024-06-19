Seattle Mariners outfielder Luke Raley grew up about 30 minutes south of Cleveland’s Progressive Field in Hinckley, Ohio, and he had quite the homecoming Tuesday night when the Mariners took on the Guardians.

Raley showed off his all-around skill set in Cleveland. It started with a great defensive play in left field to steal an at-bat away from Guardians outfielder Will Brennan. Then, Raley tacked on a home run in the next half inning to help Seattle grab a commanding 6-1 lead in the Mariners’ 8-5 victory over the Guardians.

Raley’s web gem in left field was of the inning-ending variety and showcased his closing speed. Brennan hit a soft flyball just into foul territory that Raley pursued and snagged on a head-first slide just before it hit the ground in the bottom of the fourth inning. You can see that play below.

As it so often seems to happen, Raley followed his spectacular defensive play by making some noise at the plate in the next half inning. Raley squared up a fastball from reliever Scott Barlow and took it the opposite way over the high wall in left field for a solo home run, his eighth this season. The ball traveled 371 feet and left the bat at 100.1 mph, per Statcast. It would have been a homer in 20 of 30 MLB stadiums.

In a you-can’t-make-this-up type of story, Raley’s home run escaped the hands of a fan trying to catch the ball and fell back on to the field. It turns out that fan was Raley’s uncle.

