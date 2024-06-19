Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

WYMAN AND BOB

A new dilemma Mariners face after Ty France’s return

Jun 19, 2024, 9:48 AM | Updated: 9:53 am

Seattle Mariners first baseman Tyler Locklear...

Tyler Locklear of the Seattle Mariners during a 2024 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Mariners’ lineup took a step closer to reaching full strength Tuesday with first baseman Ty France returning from the injured list.

Mariners Insider: An unexpected move that may pay off for all involved

France’s return came with an interesting roster decision, which came in the form of designating backup catcher Seby Zavala for assignment and keeping recently promoted prospect Tyler Locklear in the majors.

As a result, Seattle now has two first basemen it’s looking to get in the lineup at least semi-regularly. ROOT Sports color analyst Mike Blowers spoke about the situation during a wide-ranging Mariners discussion Tuesday with Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob.

“I’m really intrigued by (Locklear),” Blowers said. “… His defense has been really good over at first base. He’s the guy that has played third base, and I think that going over to first base has made that transition a little bit easier for him compared to third. So we might see him play a little bit of third also.”

Locklear was called up to make his big league debut after France went on the IL with a fractured heel he suffered on a hit by pitch. In his first eight big league games, Baseball America’s No. 83 prospect has slashed .222/.276/.481 slash line and two home runs and been somewhat of a surprise with solid defensive play.

“He’s definitely got power in his bat,” Blowers said. “When I watch him take BP, the ball really jumps off of his bat, so there’s a lot of things to like about him.”

However, France has his own claim for being in the lineup. He has the track record of being an MLB All-Star in 2022, and he was playing well before the injury, slashing .259/.353/.448 with 12 extra-base hits, including five home runs, since the start of May.

“We’re going to see where it all goes, but I don’t see a platoon situation going on with (Locklear) and (France) or anything like that,” Blowers said. “They’re both right-handed hitters, and I think that (France) will get the bulk of the playing time with his experience, but they’re gonna have to find a way to get Locklear some playing time. If not, then he probably will go back (to the minors) because you want him to continue to play.”

Listen to the full conversation with ROOT Sports Mariners color analyst Mike Blowers at this link or in the audio player near the top of this story. Tune in to Wyman and Bob weekdays from 2-6 p.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

More on the Seattle Mariners

• Could Mariners win World Series with current roster?
• Josh Rojas has elite ‘instincts,’ Gold Glove case at 3B
• M’s Trade Deadline: A look at 3 potential routes with ESPN’s Passan
• Mariners DFA catcher Zavala in move that has interesting ramifications
• Seattle Mariners Insider: Quick hits after AL West leaders’ 6-1 homestand

Wyman & Bob

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Sunny
High 72° | Low 53°
Mariners are on the road.
Mariners at Guardians today at 3:40pm

Wyman and Bob

Seattle Mariners Cal Raleigh Buhner Buzz...

Brent Stecker

Mariners’ Cal Raleigh didn’t buy Gilbert’s compliment about his new look

"I told him it looked great and he could tell right away that I didn't mean it," Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert told Seattle Sports' Wyman and Bob about Cal Raleigh's new haircut.

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks OL Christian Haynes...

Zac Hereth

The biggest position battle on the Seahawks’ O-line

Former Seattle Seahawks OL Ray Roberts explains why he sees right guard as the biggest position battle on Seattle's offensive line.

2 days ago

Seattle Seahawks Zach Charbonnet Cardinals 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Seahawks RB: New OC Grubb ‘opening it up’ on offense

Seattle Seahawks second-year running back Zach Charbonnet joined Wyman and Bob to discuss new OC Ryan Grubb's offense and his rookie season.

4 days ago

Seattle Mariners Scott Servais...

Brent Stecker

Mariners’ series win ‘underscored’ why there’s urgency this season

The AL West "is making it so clear that this is the Seattle Mariners' division to win or lose," MLB Network's Jon Morosi said.

5 days ago

Seattle Mariners Luis Robert JulioR odríguez =...

Brent Stecker

Want Luis Robert’s bat in Mariners lineup? It may not be the right fit

Luis Robert Jr. looked plenty comfortable at T-Mobile Park this week, but MLB Network's Jon Morosi explains why he doesn't seem like a Seattle Mariners trade fit.

5 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Seattle Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet on the tight-knight Running Back room

Where does Seattle Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet’s mentality originate? How tight-knit is the RB room on this team? He joined Bob Stelton and Dave Wyman to talk about his off-season and the experience from the first set of practices this season. What does he think he can add to this Seahawks offense this season? What […]

7 days ago

A new dilemma Mariners face after Ty France’s return