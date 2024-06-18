Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

BUMP AND STACY

Why Bump likes Seahawks’ decision to conduct joint practices

Jun 18, 2024, 8:05 AM

Seattle Seahawks Mike Macdonald 2024 rookie minicamp...

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald watches a workout during rookie minicamp on May 3. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Cameron Van Til's Profile Picture

BY CAMERON VAN TIL


Seattle Sports

There’s a whole lot of newness for the Seattle Seahawks under first-year head coach Mike Macdonald.

Seahawks takeaways: What stands out after minicamp

That will include something later this summer that the franchise hasn’t done in more than three decades.

The Seahawks announced last week that they will conduct a pair of joint practices with the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15 in Nashville. It will mark Seattle’s first joint practice against another team since 1991, when the Seahawks hosted the Atlanta Falcons for a scrimmage in Portland.

The joint practices come ahead of Seattle’s Aug. 17 preseason game against the Titans in Nashville. That will be the second preseason game for the Seahawks, who open their preseason slate on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers on Aug. 10.

During Monday’s edition of Bump and Stacy on Seattle Sports, former Seahawks wide receiver Michael Bumpus explained why he likes Macdonald’s decision to bring back joint practices.

“It’s controlled competition and you get to see good on good – ones versus ones,” Bumpus said. “Mike Macdonald is gonna see (Seahawks quarterback) Geno Smith versus the number one defense, or (defensive linemen) Byron Murphy II and Leonard Williams versus that No. 1 offensive line for the Titans. I love the live periods and the controlled (nature) of that.”

Bumpus said it’s also good experience for Seattle’s coaching staff. Macdonald, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and defensive coordinator Aden Durde are each new to their specific roles at the NFL level.

“There’s no way to simulate a real NFL game, but this is as close as it’s gonna get,” Bumpus said. “… And you’re traveling. You get to figure out your schedule – what you do and don’t like on the road. So it’s just the little things. It’s a great dress rehearsal for the coaches, for the players, for logistics. I like it and I hope he keeps doing it.”

Listen to the full conversation at this link or in the audio player near the bottom of this story. Tune in to Bump and Stacy weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

More Seattle Seahawks coverage

• The biggest position battle on the Seahawks’ O-line
• Bump: The great decision Seahawks’ Mike Macdonald made
• Moving around: How Seahawks’ D-line is fitting into new scheme
• After standout spring, JSN primed to be ‘massive piece’ of Hawks’ offense
• Secondary shines during Seattle Seahawks’ minicamp

Bump & Stacy Show

Bump and Stacy

Seattle Mariners Logan Gilbert...

Cameron Van Til

What’s behind Mariners’ drastic home success, road struggles?

ESPN's David Schoenfield and Michael Bumpus give their takes on why the Seattle Mariners' home and road splits are so dramatically different.

21 hours ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Former Major League Pitcher Trevor May on the Seattle Mariners rotation, chances in the AL West

What does former Major League pitcher Trevor May think about the run this Seattle Mariners starting rotation is on? How good are they really? Have the Rangers and Astros taken a step back? He joined Michael Bumpus and Stacy Rost to talk about that and just what it might mean for the M’s the rest […]

22 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald...

Zac Hereth

Bump: The great decision Seahawks’ Mike Macdonald made

Former Seattle Seahawks WR Michael Bumpus explains why Mike Macdonald's decision to cancel the final day of minicamp was a good one.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners first baseman Tyler Locklear...

Zac Hereth

Mariners rookie Tyler Locklear making good early impressions

The No. 94 prospect in baseball, according to Baseball American, made his major league debut for the Seattle Mariners last weekend.

5 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Seahawks OL Olu Oluwatimi on his expectations for himself this season

Seattle Seahawks OL Olu Oluwatimi joined Michael Bumpus and Stacy Rost to talk about what it’s like to come back after the off-season. What keeps him ready for any situation during the game? What are his expectations for himself this upcoming season? He answers that and much more in this in-depth, in person interview. Watch […]

6 days ago

Seattle Mariners Luke Raley...

Brent Stecker

One thing Mariners excel at reveals what needs to improve

The Seattle Mariners have no problem driving up opposing pitchers' pitch counts, but it's not helping them score against starters.

6 days ago

Why Bump likes Seahawks’ decision to conduct joint practices