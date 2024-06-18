There’s a whole lot of newness for the Seattle Seahawks under first-year head coach Mike Macdonald.

Seahawks takeaways: What stands out after minicamp

That will include something later this summer that the franchise hasn’t done in more than three decades.

The Seahawks announced last week that they will conduct a pair of joint practices with the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15 in Nashville. It will mark Seattle’s first joint practice against another team since 1991, when the Seahawks hosted the Atlanta Falcons for a scrimmage in Portland.

The joint practices come ahead of Seattle’s Aug. 17 preseason game against the Titans in Nashville. That will be the second preseason game for the Seahawks, who open their preseason slate on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers on Aug. 10.

During Monday’s edition of Bump and Stacy on Seattle Sports, former Seahawks wide receiver Michael Bumpus explained why he likes Macdonald’s decision to bring back joint practices.

“It’s controlled competition and you get to see good on good – ones versus ones,” Bumpus said. “Mike Macdonald is gonna see (Seahawks quarterback) Geno Smith versus the number one defense, or (defensive linemen) Byron Murphy II and Leonard Williams versus that No. 1 offensive line for the Titans. I love the live periods and the controlled (nature) of that.”

Bumpus said it’s also good experience for Seattle’s coaching staff. Macdonald, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and defensive coordinator Aden Durde are each new to their specific roles at the NFL level.

“There’s no way to simulate a real NFL game, but this is as close as it’s gonna get,” Bumpus said. “… And you’re traveling. You get to figure out your schedule – what you do and don’t like on the road. So it’s just the little things. It’s a great dress rehearsal for the coaches, for the players, for logistics. I like it and I hope he keeps doing it.”

Listen to the full conversation at this link or in the audio player near the bottom of this story. Tune in to Bump and Stacy weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or find the podcast on the Seattle Sports app.

More Seattle Seahawks coverage

• The biggest position battle on the Seahawks’ O-line

• Bump: The great decision Seahawks’ Mike Macdonald made

• Moving around: How Seahawks’ D-line is fitting into new scheme

• After standout spring, JSN primed to be ‘massive piece’ of Hawks’ offense

• Secondary shines during Seattle Seahawks’ minicamp

Follow @CameronVanTil