Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

WYMAN AND BOB

Mariners’ Cal Raleigh didn’t buy Gilbert’s compliment about his new look

Jun 17, 2024, 4:35 PM

Seattle Mariners Cal Raleigh Buhner Buzz...

Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners reacts after getting his head shaved for Buhner Buzz Night. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Brent Stecker's Profile Picture

BY BRENT STECKER


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Mariners have a new look behind the plate.

That doesn’t mean they have a new player catching – although veteran Mitch Garver has started seeing regular playing time at the position in recent weeks. It just means that starting catcher Cal Raleigh has a new haircut. A very short one.

What’s behind Mariners’ drastic home success, road struggles?

Raleigh was a good sport and let team legend Jay Buhner and a professional barber shave his head last week for the return of the Mariners’ Buhner Buzz Night promotion. The reviews of his new look have been… let’s just say mixed.

“I told him it looked great and he could tell right away that I didn’t mean it,” Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert told Seattle Sports’ Wyman and Bob.

Gilbert and Raleigh are close friends, as they were both 2018 MLB Draft picks by Seattle and have been a battery tandem since beginning their pro careers together in the Mariners farm system. So it makes sense that Raleigh could see through Gilbert’s attempt at a compliment.

Then again, part of the reason for that could be that Raleigh’s haircut went shorter than he thought it would be.

Gilbert spins gem, Mariners sweep Rangers with 5-0 win

“He said he was even expecting it to be short, but like a two or a three (setting on the hair clippers) or whatever,” Gilbert said. “And then later on, the other barber came up and just got it all off, so I don’t even think he was expecting that. I definitely wasn’t. When I walked in the clubhouse and saw him, I’m like, ‘Who’s the new guy?’ Hopefully it gets a little sun, a little tan because I think that’s the main problem right now.”

Gilbert commended Raleigh as he wouldn’t have been willing to have his own trademark long locks shorn – not that he was asked.

“I think he was very brave. I’ll give him that, very brave … I didn’t get asked. I’m very offended by that,” Gilbert joked. “No, I definitely wouldn’t have done it. I’m glad they didn’t ask me.”

For now, Gilbert said he’ll continue to have some fun at Raleigh’s expense.

“He did it to himself, right? He set himself up, so it’s fun. I’m gonna have that for a while until it grows back.”

Radio call of Raleigh’s walk-off grand salami is an instant classic

Listen to the full Wyman and Bob conversation with Seattle Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert from Edgar’s Cantina in T-Mobile Park in the podcast at this link or in the player near the top of this post.

More on the Seattle Mariners

Three bold predictions for AL West-leading M’s: Trades, All-Stars and more
What stat says the most about Mariners’ incredible starting rotation?
ESPN’s Schoenfield on where Mariners sit: ‘The momentum is there’
Mariners Insider: Quick hits after AL West leaders’ 6-1 homestand
Five storylines as Seattle Mariners take even more control of AL West

Wyman & Bob

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Mostly Sunny
High 68° | Low 49°
No game today.

Wyman and Bob

Seattle Seahawks OL Christian Haynes...

Zac Hereth

The biggest position battle on the Seahawks’ O-line

Former Seattle Seahawks OL Ray Roberts explains why he sees right guard as the biggest position battle on Seattle's offensive line.

12 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks Zach Charbonnet Cardinals 2024...

Cameron Van Til

Seahawks RB: New OC Grubb ‘opening it up’ on offense

Seattle Seahawks second-year running back Zach Charbonnet joined Wyman and Bob to discuss new OC Ryan Grubb's offense and his rookie season.

2 days ago

Seattle Mariners Scott Servais...

Brent Stecker

Mariners’ series win ‘underscored’ why there’s urgency this season

The AL West "is making it so clear that this is the Seattle Mariners' division to win or lose," MLB Network's Jon Morosi said.

3 days ago

Seattle Mariners Luis Robert JulioR odríguez =...

Brent Stecker

Want Luis Robert’s bat in Mariners lineup? It may not be the right fit

Luis Robert Jr. looked plenty comfortable at T-Mobile Park this week, but MLB Network's Jon Morosi explains why he doesn't seem like a Seattle Mariners trade fit.

3 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Seattle Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet on the tight-knight Running Back room

Where does Seattle Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet’s mentality originate? How tight-knit is the RB room on this team? He joined Bob Stelton and Dave Wyman to talk about his off-season and the experience from the first set of practices this season. What does he think he can add to this Seahawks offense this season? What […]

5 days ago

...

Seattle Sports Video

Video: Seahawks DT Byron Murphy II on why he grew up a Seahawks fan, adjusting to life in the NFL

What did the rookie Seattle Seahawks DT Byron Murphy II have to say about what it was like to get drafted at pick #16 in NFL Draft? What does he think he can bring to this Seahawks Defense? Why did he grow up a Seahawks fan? He joined Dave Wyman and Bob Stelton to talk […]

5 days ago

Mariners’ Cal Raleigh didn’t buy Gilbert’s compliment about his new look