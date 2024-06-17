A major factor in the first-place Seattle Mariners’ success this season has been their dominance at T-Mobile Park.

3 bold predictions for AL West-leading M’s: Trades, All-Stars and more

Seattle is 27-12 at home, which is the third-best home record in the majors. The Mariners just swept the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers over the weekend at T-Mobile Park, which marked their ninth consecutive series win at home.

The Mariners and their elite pitching staff have taken full advantage of T-Mobile Park’s pitcher-friendly environment. According to FanGraphs, they lead the majors in home ERA (2.54), home opponents’ batting average (.195), home opponents’ slugging percentage (.311) and home strikeout rate (27%).

However, it’s been a drastically different story on the road. Seattle is just 16-19 away from home, where its pitching hasn’t had nearly the same success. The Mariners’ pitching staff ranks 19th in road ERA (4.47), 14th in road opponents’ batting average (.238), 21st in road opponents’ slugging percentage (.410) and 25th in road strikeout rate (20.1%).

During his appearance on Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk on Monday, ESPN MLB insider David Schoenfield discussed the night-and-day contrast between the Mariners home and road splits.

“I’m gonna throw you guys for a little bit of a twist here: Is it possible that actually Seattle’s pitching is a little overrated and the offense a little underrated?” Schoenfield said. “Because look at these numbers: 2.54 ERA at home. They’re unbeatable at home. The pitching just dominates there. But on the road, 4.47 ERA. That’s only 19th in the majors.”

As Schoenfield mentioned, there’s also a considerable difference between Seattle’s home and road hitting splits. At home, the Mariners rank 29th in batting average (.213), 27th in on-base percentage (.298), 26th in slugging percentage (.358) and 28th in OPS (.656). Their numbers are notably better on the road, where they rank 25th in batting average (.228), 20th in on-base percentage (.303), 17th in slugging percentage (.376) and 16th in OPS (.679).

“Their offense (is) actually middle of the pack on the road,” Schoenfield said. “Now, I’m not defending the offense. They still strike out too much. They’re gonna have to look to make a couple upgrades. I know everyone’s down on the hitting, but for whatever reason, nobody can hit at T-Mobile this year. Every game there feels like it’s 2-0 or something like that. So you’ve gotta factor that in.”

Why the big difference?

The most likely explanation for the massive contrast, of course, is the pitcher-friendly nature of T-Mobile Park. Ever since the stadium opened in 1999, it has been considered one of the most difficult places to hit, due to its deep dimensions, the cold Pacific Northwest climate and a challenging batter’s eye backdrop in center field.

The numbers certainly back up T-Mobile Park’s pitcher-friendly reputation. The most common way to measure a ballpark’s impact on the game, independent of team quality, is through Statcast’s park factor. Park factor is scaled so that a neutral ballpark is 100. For each number above 100, the ballpark benefits hitters by 1% more than the league average. For each number below 100, the park favors pitcher by 1% more than the league average.

T-Mobile Park has a three-year rolling-average park factor of 92, which is the lowest in the majors. The next-lowest park factor belongs to the New York Mets’ Citi Field at 95. The highest park factor is the Colorado Rockies’ Coors Field at 112.

“I wonder how much (T-Mobile Park) inflates those pitching numbers,” Stacy Rost said Monday on Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy. “I don’t think that the Mariners are secretly a bad pitching staff that just benefits from playing in a pitcher-friendly park, … (but) I think that there is a pitcher’s park aspect to it.”

Bumpus said the Mariners and their talented pitching staff clearly have figured out how to maximize T-Mobile Park to their advantage.

“This is a pitcher’s ballpark,” Bumpus said. “The same things that we were concerned about when it comes to our bats at home is the same thing that gives our pitchers the advantage. Plus, they’re nasty on the mound. So you combine the nastiness that they have as far as the execution, velocity and all that good stuff with the park itself, it’s supposed to look like this.

“These pitchers are taking complete advantage of (T-Mobile Park),” he added. “The best rotation and one of the hardest parks to hit – with those powers combined, this is what you get.”

Listen to the full conversation with ESPN’s David Schoenfield on Brock and Salk at this link or in the audio player near the top of this story. Listen to the full discussion on Bump and Stacy at this link or in the audio player near the bottom of this story.

More on the Seattle Mariners

• What stat says the most about Mariners’ incredible starting rotation?

• ESPN’s Schoenfield on where Mariners sit: ‘The momentum is there’

• Mariners Insider: Quick hits after AL West leaders’ 6-1 homestand

• Five storylines as Seattle Mariners take control of AL West

• First-place M’s sweep Texas, now have MLB’s biggest division lead

Follow @CameronVanTil