It took Seattle Mariners slugger Julio Rodríguez 41 games to register his first two home runs of the season. After well-struck blast on Saturday, he now has two in his past three games.

The two-time All-Star center fielder made Texas Rangers right-handed starter Nathan Eovaldi pay for leaving a cutter over the center of the plate, crushing it 412 feet with a 106.4 mph exit velocity, per Statcast, to give Seattle a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning during second game of a critical three-game series with its division rival.

The home run was the seventh of the season for Rodríguez, which moved him into a three-way tie for third place on the team with first baseman Ty France and outfielder Luke Raley. He’s now also third on the team with 29 RBIs, behind catcher Cal Raleigh (42) and outfielder/designated hitter Mitch Haniger (30).

The 23 year old entered Saturday’s contest slashing .299/.357/.468 and 16 runs scored since May 25. He now has five home runs and 15 RBIs since that date. Rodríguez also singled in his first at-bat.

Outfielder Dominic Canzone added an RBI single four batters later to go up 4-0.

The three runs scored in the third inning helped the Mariners chase Eovaldi after just three innings, which tied a season low.

