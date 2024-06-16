Close
Seattle Sports
SEATTLE MARINERS

Top Mariners prospect out for season with torn ACL

Jun 15, 2024, 6:12 PM

Seattle Mariners prospect Jonny Farmelo...

Seattle Mariners outfield prospect Jonny Farmelo takes batting practice during 2023. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


SEATTLE – Seattle Mariners general manager Justin Hollander announced Saturday that top-100 prospect Jonny Farmelo will miss the rest of the season with a torn right ACL.

A surprising Seattle Mariners prospect Jeff Passan would avoid trading

Hollander said there was no timeline on when Farmelo would undergo surgery, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reported.

Farmelo, a 19-year-old outfielder, is the No. 63 prospect in MLB, according to Baseball America. MLB Pipeline lists Farmelo as Seattle’s No. 6 overall prospect.

The news comes after Farmelo exited Tuesday’s game with the Single-A Modesto Nuts when he collapsed to the ground while catching a flyball on a non-contact play. He was seen on crutches at T-Mobile Park on Thursday.

Farmelo, the No. 29 overall pick in the first round of 2023 MLB Draft, was off to a solid start in his first season of professional baseball with Modest in the California League. In 46 games, he slashed .264/.398/.421 with 10 doubles, three triples, four home runs, 25 RBIs and 18 stolen bases in 20 attempts.

Hollander also noted injured Modesto teammate Colt Emerson, the No. 15 prospect in Baseball America’s top 100, is still a few weeks away from full baseball activities as he heals from a broken foot.

Polanco begins rehab in Everett

Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco was scheduled to begin a rehab appearance with the High-A Everett AquaSox on Saturday night.

Polanco, who was acquired from the Twins in a deal that sent four players to Minnesota in the offseason, went on the 10-day injured list May 27 with a right hamstring strain. The 30 year old was off to a slow start before hitting the IL, slashing just .195/.293/.302 with two doubles, five home runs and 14 RBIs in 46 games.

Top Mariners prospect out for season with torn ACL