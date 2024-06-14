Close
Seattle Sports
Shows
Team News
Columns
Seattle Sports

SEATTLE MARINERS

Watch: Mariners rookie Tyler Locklear slugs first career HR

Jun 13, 2024, 8:06 PM

Seattle Mariners first baseman Tyler Locklear...

Tyler Locklear of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his first career home run during a 2024 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

SEATTLE – Before Thursday night’s game, Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais had some positive things to say about what he’s seen from rookie Tyler Locklear in his first few games. The 23-year-old first baseman backed up his coach’s words just a few hours later.

Seattle Mariners rookie Tyler Locklear making good early impressions

Locklear belted his first career major league home run in the bottom of the fifth inning off Chicago White Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet. Locklear’s homer was a solo shot and came off an 0-1 changeup from the flame-throwing Crochet. The ball traveled 366 feet and exited the bat at 99.2 mph with a towering 38-degree launch angle, per Statcast.

The home run was the fourth hit of Locklear’s young MLB career, which started Sunday when he debuted against the Kansas City Royals. He’s now had a hit in all four of his starts and four of five games since his promotion.

Here’s what Servais said about what he’s seen so far in Locklear during his pregame press conference: “I like what I’ve seen from Tyler. I think he’s handled things really well. … I think he’s done a really nice job at first base, and that was an area of focus for him when he left spring training. He wanted to get better defensively, be more comfortable around the bag and the different plays and whatnot. He’s looked good over there. I think everybody in the organization always felt he was going to hit, and I think he’s learning a lot getting some exposure at the Major League level. They pitch a little bit different here. You’re going to see more strikes with the breaking ball maybe and the velocity picks up, but he’s handled it really well. I think the one thing I’ve noticed about him, he’s not afraid to make quick adjustments, which is a really good sign for a young player.”

As you can see below, Locklear showed off a bit of the glovework Servais mentioned during Thursday’s game, too.

Mariners Roof Report

Brought to you by
Partly Sunny then Chance Rain Showers
High 65° | Low 48°
No game today.

Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners lost to Chicago White Sox...

Tim Booth

Mariners fall short of sweep, lose to White Sox 3-2 in extras

White Sox starter Garrett Crochet struck out 13 batters as Chicago held on to beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2 in 10 innings.

1 hour ago

Seattle Mariners first baseman Tyler Locklear...

Zac Hereth

Mariners rookie Tyler Locklear making good early impressions

The No. 94 prospect in baseball, according to Baseball American, made his major league debut for the Seattle Mariners last weekend.

5 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Cal Raleigh Jay Buhner Buzz Night...

Brent Stecker

The Bone shaves Cal Raleigh’s head at return of Buhner Buzz Night

Buhner Buzz Night returned after a 23-year hiatus in a big way, with Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh getting his head shaved by the event's namesake.

8 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Emerson Hancock...

Cameron Van Til

Mariners Roster Moves: Emerson Hancock called up to start

The Seattle Mariners called up RHP Emerson Hancock from Triple-A Tacoma and plan to start him in Thursday's series finale vs. the White Sox.

11 hours ago

Seattle Mariners Mitch Haniger J.P. Crawford...

Brent Stecker

Hear Aaron Goldsmith’s radio call of Mariners’ latest walk-off win

Seattle Mariners announcer Aaron Goldsmith got his chance Wednesday when the M's pulled off a third straight dramatic win in the late innings.

12 hours ago

Seattle Mariners OF Mitch Haniger...

Tim Booth

Recap: Mitch Haniger sends Mariners to another walk-off win over White Sox

Mitch Haniger hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning and Bryce Miller pitched seven shutout innings in the Seattle Mariners' 2-1 win vs. the White Sox.

1 day ago

Watch: Mariners rookie Tyler Locklear slugs first career HR