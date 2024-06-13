“The Bone” and “Big Dumper” bridged the gap between two great eras of Seattle Mariners baseball on Thursday.

Buhner Buzz Night has made its return after a 23-year hiatus, and the event’s namesake, former All-Star right fielder Jay Buhner, broke out the clippers to personally begin the head-shaving of Seattle’s current star catcher, Cal Raleigh.

Here it is, @Mariners C Cal Raleigh getting his head buzzed by M’s legend Jay Buhner. pic.twitter.com/zT3bTaByOB — Seattle Sports (@SeattleSports) June 13, 2024

Ever wondered what Raleigh would look like without hair on his head? Yeah, probably not, but now you’ll know regardless thanks to the gallery of Getty photos at the top of this post.

What a guy, that Cal Raleigh, using his day off to put smiles on some Mariners fans’ faces – and then get teased by his teammates when he got back to the stadium.

“Cal caught some good-natured grief when he returned to the Mariners clubhouse with the Buhner buzz cut,” reported Mariners insider Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports. “(J.P. Crawford) rubbed his head for luck. (Tayler Saucedo said) ‘Hats. You are going to need a lot of hats and maybe sunscreen.’”

It’s been quite an eventful week for Raleigh, who crushed a walk-off grand slam in an 8-4 win Monday, hit a go-ahead double in a 4-3 Tuesday victory, then let a retired baseball legend remove his hair a few days later.

The Buhner Buzz story

Thursday’s game against the Chicago White Sox marks the eighth Buhner Buzz Night in Mariners history, with the first taking place in 1994 out in front of The Kingdome. If you’re not familiar, any fans that get their hair buzzed in front of the stadium by a provided stylist (or Buhner himself if you’re lucky) – or show up already bald – get a free ticket to the game plus a shirt.

The Mariners PR social media account shared some statistics ahead of Thursday’s return.

• 19,391 fans had their heads shaved during the first seven Buhner Buzz Nights

• Another 2,911 fans arrived bald

Buhner joined Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk on Tuesday to talk about the origin of Buhner Buzz Night (video below), and he was set to join Wyman and Bob at the Seattle Sports set at Victory Hall across the street from T-Mobile Park on Thursday afternoon.

The American League West-leading Mariners will play in front of a decidedly less hairy than usual T-Mobile Park crowd at 6:40 p.m. Thursday as they conclude their four-game series against Chicago. Catch radio coverage on Seattle Sports beginning at 5:30 with the pregame show.

More on the Seattle Mariners

• Mariners Roster Moves: Emerson Hancock called up to start

• Hear Aaron Goldsmith’s radio call of Mariners’ latest walk-off win

• Mariners injury updates: Latest on Ty France, Andrés Muñoz and more

• Mariners receive ‘clean’ results from Bryan Woo’s MRI

• Servais: Surging Mitch Garver will be ‘key’ to Seattle Mariners lineup

Follow @BrentStecker