SEATTLE MARINERS

The Bone shaves Cal Raleigh’s head at return of Buhner Buzz Night

Jun 13, 2024, 3:25 PM | Updated: 4:24 pm

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 13: Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame member Jay Buhner shaves the hair of Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners during the 30th anniversary of the "Buhner Buzz" promotion at Victory Hall, across the street from T-Mobile Park, on June 13, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 13: Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame member Jay Buhner shaves the hair of Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners during the 30th anniversary of the "Buhner Buzz" promotion at Victory Hall, across the street from T-Mobile Park, on June 13, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 13: Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame member Jay Buhner shaves the hair of Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners during the 30th anniversary of the "Buhner Buzz" promotion at Victory Hall, across the street from T-Mobile Park, on June 13, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 13: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame member Jay Buhner shaved Raleigh's hair during the 30th anniversary of the "Buhner Buzz" promotion at Victory Hall, across the street from T-Mobile Park, on June 13, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 13: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame member Jay Buhner shaved Raleigh's hair during the 30th anniversary of the "Buhner Buzz" promotion at Victory Hall, across the street from T-Mobile Park, on June 13, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 13: Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame member Jay Buhner shakes hands with Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners after Buhner shaved Raleigh's head during the 30th anniversary of the "Buhner Buzz" promotion at Victory Hall, across the street from T-Mobile Park, on June 13, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 13: Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame member Jay Buhner bows to Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners after Buhner shaved Raleigh's head during the 30th anniversary of the "Buhner Buzz" promotion at Victory Hall, across the street from T-Mobile Park, on June 13, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 13: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame member Jay Buhner shaved Raleigh's hair during the 30th anniversary of the "Buhner Buzz" promotion at Victory Hall, across the street from T-Mobile Park, on June 13, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 13: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame member Jay Buhner shaved Raleigh's hair during the 30th anniversary of the "Buhner Buzz" promotion at Victory Hall, across the street from T-Mobile Park, on June 13, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 13: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame member Jay Buhner shaved Raleigh's hair during the 30th anniversary of the "Buhner Buzz" promotion at Victory Hall, across the street from T-Mobile Park, on June 13, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 13: Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame member Jay Buhner looks on during the 30th anniversary of the "Buhner Buzz" promotion at Victory Hall, across the street from T-Mobile Park, on June 13, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 13: Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners walks back to the ballpark after Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame member Jay Buhner shaved Raleigh's hair during the 30th anniversary of the "Buhner Buzz" promotion at Victory Hall, across the street from T-Mobile Park, on June 13, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JUNE 13: Seattle Mariners Hall of Fame member Jay Buhner signs a fan's bald head hat during the 30th anniversary of the "Buhner Buzz" promotion at Victory Hall, across the street from T-Mobile Park, on June 13, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
BY BRENT STECKER


Seattle Sports

“The Bone” and “Big Dumper” bridged the gap between two great eras of Seattle Mariners baseball on Thursday.

Buhner Buzz Night has made its return after a 23-year hiatus, and the event’s namesake, former All-Star right fielder Jay Buhner, broke out the clippers to personally begin the head-shaving of Seattle’s current star catcher, Cal Raleigh.

Ever wondered what Raleigh would look like without hair on his head? Yeah, probably not, but now you’ll know regardless thanks to the gallery of Getty photos at the top of this post.

What a guy, that Cal Raleigh, using his day off to put smiles on some Mariners fans’ faces – and then get teased by his teammates when he got back to the stadium.

Cal caught some good-natured grief when he returned to the Mariners clubhouse with the Buhner buzz cut,” reported Mariners insider Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports. “(J.P. Crawford) rubbed his head for luck. (Tayler Saucedo said) ‘Hats. You are going to need a lot of hats and maybe sunscreen.’”

It’s been quite an eventful week for Raleigh, who crushed a walk-off grand slam in an 8-4 win Monday, hit a go-ahead double in a 4-3 Tuesday victory, then let a retired baseball legend remove his hair a few days later.

The Buhner Buzz story

Thursday’s game against the Chicago White Sox marks the eighth Buhner Buzz Night in Mariners history, with the first taking place in 1994 out in front of The Kingdome. If you’re not familiar, any fans that get their hair buzzed in front of the stadium by a provided stylist (or Buhner himself if you’re lucky) – or show up already bald – get a free ticket to the game plus a shirt.

The Mariners PR social media account shared some statistics ahead of Thursday’s return.

• 19,391 fans had their heads shaved during the first seven Buhner Buzz Nights

• Another 2,911 fans arrived bald

Buhner joined Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk on Tuesday to talk about the origin of Buhner Buzz Night (video below), and he was set to join Wyman and Bob at the Seattle Sports set at Victory Hall across the street from T-Mobile Park on Thursday afternoon.

The American League West-leading Mariners will play in front of a decidedly less hairy than usual T-Mobile Park crowd at 6:40 p.m. Thursday as they conclude their four-game series against Chicago. Catch radio coverage on Seattle Sports beginning at 5:30 with the pregame show.

