The Seattle Mariners have called up 25-year-old right-hander Emerson Hancock from Triple-A Tacoma, and the plan is to start him in Thursday’s series finale against the Chicago White Sox, according to Mariners insider Shannon Drayer.

Mariners ace Luis Castillo was initially scheduled to make the start, but the move would allow Seattle to push Castillo and the rest of the starting rotation back a day.

It’s the second change to the rotation this week after 24-year-old right-hander Bryan Woo was scratched from his start on Tuesday due to an arm issue. Woo is expected to return to the rotation next week after an MRI on his right elbow came back clean, according to Mariners general manager Justin Hollander.

Hancock, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, is making his third trip to the majors. He made three starts last August, including his MLB debut. He then opened this season as the Mariners’ No. 5 starter while Woo was on the injured list with elbow inflammation.

Hancock made seven starts for Seattle earlier this year, posting a 5.24 ERA with 23 strikeouts and 11 walks in 34 1/3 innings. He was optioned to Tacoma on May 8 after Woo returned from the IL.

The Mariners also reinstated utilityman Dylan Moore from the paternity list on Thursday. The 31-year-old Moore missed the past three games after being scratched from Monday’s lineup. He is batting .213/.325/.408 with six homers, two triples, 11 doubles, nine steals and a .733 OPS in 55 games this season.

To make room on their 26-man roster, the Mariners optioned rookie infielder Leo Rivas and reliever Brett de Geus to Tacoma.

The Mariners are going for a four-game sweep of the White Sox on Thursday night. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m., with radio coverage starting with the pregame show at 5:30 on Seattle Sports. After that, they host the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers for a three-game set this weekend.

The Baltimore Orioles claimed former Seattle pitching prospect Levi Stoudt off waivers. He has been optioned him to Triple-A, according to Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun.

The other team from the Beltway, the Washington Nationals, claimed another right-hander from Seattle, Edurado Salazar.

Stoudt, a 2019 third-round pick by the Mariners, was part of the package Seattle sent to the Cincinnati Reds in the 2022 trade deadline deal for Castillo. Stoudt returned to the Mariners’ organization in February when they claimed him off waivers, but he struggled in Triple-A Tacoma. The 26-year-old right-hander posted a 6.92 ERA with 36 strikeouts and 30 walks in 52 innings at Tacoma before the Mariners designated him for assignment on Sunday.

Salazar was claimed by the Mariners from the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 23. He appeared in four games with Tacoma, allowing two runs over 3 1/3 innings.

