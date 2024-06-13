The Seattle Mariners have had no shortage of drama during their series this week against the Chicago White Sox.

A surprising Mariners prospect ESPN’s Passan would avoid trading

On Monday night, the M’s had Mitch Haniger’s two-run single and tying RBI bunt by Luke Raley in the eighth inning, followed by Cal Raleigh’s instantly iconic walk-off grand slam in the ninth for an 8-4 comeback victory.

Raleigh struck again on Tuesday night, hooking a go-ahead double into the corner in right field to lift the American League West leaders to a 4-3 victory.

And on Wednesday, it was Haniger’s turn to shut off the lights, dropping a single into right field to score Raley in the 10th inning for a 2-1 win.

Recap: Haniger sends Mariners to another walk-off win over White Sox

One person who had been left out in the cold with those first two comebacks, play-by-play announcer Aaron Goldsmith, luckily got his time to shine on Wednesday.

Fellow play-by-play man Dave Sims has been on TV duties for the series, and longtime Mariners radio voice Rick Rizzs typically handles the eighth and ninth innings on the Seattle Sports, which meant Goldsmith could only sit and watch the most dramatic moments on Monday and Tuesday. But with Wednesday’s game going to extras (thanks to potential Mariners trade target Luis Robert’s tying homer to lead off the ninth for Chicago), Goldsmith was on the call for Haniger’s game-winner.

Like Rizzs and Sims have in the series, “Goldy” delivered with a call that lived up to the moment. Hear it in the video here:

Another night, another epic walk-off! pic.twitter.com/62vuqn92jo — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) June 13, 2024

“Mitch Haniger – just like the old days!” exclaimed Goldsmith, referring to the fact that this is the second time around for the fan favorite Mariners outfielder who had plenty of other big moments during his first tenure with the team from 2017-22.

If you’re looking for some more radio-related fun, the White Sox broadcast essentially predicted Haniger’s walk-off hit, which you can hear at this link (hat tip to @MsPlayoffHope on social media for finding that). The reaction is worth it.

Wednesday’s win improved the Mariners to 40-30 on the year, which is good for a 6 1/2 game lead over Texas (32-35) for first place in the AL West. The M’s will look to complete a four-game sweep of the struggling White Sox, who at 17-52 have the worst record in baseball, in the series final at 6:40 p.m. Thursday night. Seattle Sports radio coverage begins at 5:30 with the pregame.

By the way, you can get into Thursday’s game for free so long as you’re willing to part with your hair for the return of Buhner Buzz Night. For details on that, click here.

Video: Mariners legend Jay Buhner talks about the return of Buhner Buzz Night

More on the Seattle Mariners

• Injury Updates: Latest on Ty France, Andrés Muñoz and more

• Mariners receive ‘clean’ results from Bryan Woo’s MRI

• Servais: Surging Mitch Garver will be ‘key’ to Mariners lineup

• One thing Mariners excel at reveals what needs to improve

• Can you believe in first-place Seattle Mariners? Three stats that say you can

Follow @BrentStecker