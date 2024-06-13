Close
SEATTLE MARINERS

Mariners receive ‘clean’ results from Bryan Woo’s MRI

Jun 12, 2024, 5:51 PM | Updated: 7:18 pm

BY ZAC HERETH


SEATTLE – The Seattle Mariners received a positive update in regards to the status of starter Bryan Woo.

Seattle Mariners injury updates: Latest on Ty France, Andrés Muñoz and more

The 24 year old is expected to return to the rotation next week and avoid a stint on the injured list after an MRI revealed no damage to the right elbow that forced him to miss his scheduled start Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said before Wednesday’s game.

“MRI was clean, feel really good about where Bryan is at,” Hollander said. “I don’t know when we’ll reinsert him into the rotation, would anticipate early next week, but somewhat depends on how he feels. But the MRI was great and really, really happy with how everything looked. So that’s positive.”

The Mariners made the decision to scratch Woo after he reported to manager Scott Servais and trainers that his arm wasn’t feeling well following a stellar outing against the Oakland Athletics. Left-hander Jhonathan Díaz started in place of Woo and was optioned back to the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers after the game. Emerson Hancock, who started the season in the rotation in place of the injured Woo, was with the team Wednesday but no roster move had been made.

The news on Woo comes while the right-hander is in the midst of a dominant run since making his season debut May 10 after starting the season on the IL with elbow inflammation. In six starts, Woo sports a 3-0 record with a dazzling 1.07 ERA, 0.53 WHIP, 24 strikeouts and just two walks over 33 2/3 innings pitched.

Hollander said Woo is expected to return to his usual between-starts progression.

“He’s obviously pitching at a level that is really unique in this league right now,” Hollander said, “and we just need to help him and make sure that he is prepared to go do that on a regular schedule, but feel really good that he is healthy and that we will see him back soon.”

Woo’s arm issues this season come after he shattered his previous career high in innings pitches last season. He tossed 131 2/3 innings between the major and minor leagues in 2023, nearly 80 more innings than the 57 he threw in the minors in 2022. In three college seasons at Cal Poly, Woo’s career best was 28 innings pitched, which came in a season that ended prematurely due to Tommy John surgery.

“We’re looking at a bunch of different things on how we can help him continue to maintain and improve volume over time, just to get used to the schedule that’s required,” Hollander said. “He just hasn’t been through the things that typical starting pitchers have been through. He didn’t pitch a lot in college, he didn’t pitch a lot in the minor leagues. So for us, the number one thing is that he is healthy. He’s so good, he’s so unique, we want to make sure that he is healthy. Now that we’ve checked that box, it’s just about working with (director of pitching strategy) Trent (Blank) and (pitching coach Pete Woodworth) and our (high performance) team to build a routine that works for him. Everybody’s unique, everybody’s individual on what is going to make them feel good in between outings and prepare them to go pitch the highest level.”

