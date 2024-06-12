Mariners make roster move; could be good sign about Bryan Woo

The morning after the Seattle Mariners skipped a scheduled start for Bryan Woo, they have made a roster move that could be a good sign about the status of the rising right-hander.

Left-hander Jhonathan Díaz has been optioned back to Triple-A Tacoma after making a spot start in Woo’s place on Tuesday night, with right-handed reliever Brett de Geus recalled from the Rainiers to take the spot on the 26-man active roster.

That means that, at least for now, Woo remains on Seattle’s roster.

Prior to Tuesday’s game, Mariners manager Scott Servais said Woo did not throw his usual bullpen between starts, and that the team was “hoping to stay away from an IL stint” for him as he was set to undergo an MRI on his forearm.

Since returning after missing nearly the first month and a half of the season due to elbow inflammation, the 24-year-old Woo has looked like one of the best pitchers in baseball. He has allowed multiple runs in just two of his six starts, and currently sports a 3-0 record, 1.07 ERA and 0.53 WHIP with 24 strikeouts to two walks over 33 2/3 innings.

“He’s getting some tests done, doctors (will) look at it,” Servais said Tuesday. “… I don’t know when he’s going to get injected back into the rotation. I have no timeline, anything like that. We’re just trying to put it together and figure out a way to win the ballgame tonight.”

Díaz helped the Mariners in that respect. Added to Seattle’s taxi squad on Monday when it began a seven-game homestand, the 27 year old was brought up to the team for Tuesday’s game and pitched capably in his first big league action since last September with the Angels. He allowed three earned runs on nine hits and a walk with four strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings for a no-decision against the Chicago White Sox, and the M’s came back to beat Chicago 4-3 after going to the bullpen in the sixth inning.

In 12 games (11 starts) in Triple-A this year, Díaz is 7-1 with a 2.98 ERA over 66 1/3 innings. He is all over the Pacific Coast League leaderboard, including ranking first in WHIP (1.16) and tied for the most wins.

The 26-year-old de Geus is back for his second stint with the M’s this season. He has appeared in four games with Seattle, allowing one run over 3 1/3 innings with two strikeouts and no walks. With the Rainiers, de Geus has appeared in 17 games and owns a 4.86 ERA with five saves, 13 strikeouts and three walks over 16 2/3 innings.

