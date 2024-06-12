Close
SEATTLE STORM

Ogwumike scores season-high 26, Storm beat Sparks 95-79

Jun 11, 2024, 10:04 PM

Seattle Storm...

Jewell Loyd and Skylar Diggins-Smith of the Seattle Storm react during a 2024 game. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY THE ASSOCIATED PRESS


The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike scored a season-high 26 points against her former team, Jewell Loyd added 21 points and the Seattle Storm beat the Los Angeles Sparks 95-79 on Tuesday night.

Seattle Storm 95, Los Angeles Sparks 79: Box Score

Seattle has won seven of its last eight games, with the lone loss coming against Minnesota on Sunday.

Seattle scored on four straight possessions down the stretch to seal it. Skylar Diggins-Smith drove into the lane and passed it out to Ogwumike for a corner 3-pointer to make it 79-70. Diggins-Smith added a 3-pointer on Seattle’s next possession for a 12-point lead. Ogwumike capped the 8-0 run.

Diggins-Smith finished with 19 points, five rebounds and six assists for Seattle. Sami Whitcomb made three 3-pointers to finish with nine points. Ezi Magbegor grabbed 13 boards to help the Storm outrebound the Sparks 45-33.

Li Yueru scored a career-high 18 points for Los Angeles (4-8). Dearica Hamby had 16 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, and Aari McDonald added 15 points off the bench.

Ogwumike recorded her 364th straight game with at least one rebound, breaking a tie with Lisa Leslie for the second-longest streak in WNBA history behind Candace Parker with 410. Magbegor had her eighth straight game with at least three blocks.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf sat courtside and chatted with Loyd after the game.

Ogwumike scores season-high 26, Storm beat Sparks 95-79