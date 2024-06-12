Close
Seattle Sports
BROCK AND SALK

A surprising Mariners prospect Jeff Passan would avoid trading

Jun 12, 2024, 10:10 AM | Updated: 10:16 am

Jonny Farmelo of the Seattle Mariners reacts after a home run in a 2024 spring training game. (John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Zac Hereth's Profile Picture

BY ZAC HERETH


Seattle Sports

The Seattle Mariners currently hold one of baseball’s most talent-rich farm systems, which is quite the good thing to have with the position they’re in.

Does a Luis Robert trade make sense for Seattle Mariners? Passan explains

The Mariners are in the rare circumstance of having a top contingent of prospects while also being a division leader more than two months into the season. Considering what the asking price could be for a truly impactful bat before the July 30 MLB trade deadline, that prospect depth could be very important in allowing the team to be buyers without depleting their farm system.

In a recent interview with Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk, The Athletic’s Keith Law identified infielder Colt Emerson as an untouchable prospect and fellow 18-year-old infielder Felnin Celesten as someone he likely wouldn’t trade, especially for a rental. On Tuesday during his weekly conversation with Brock and Salk, ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan was asked a similar question and provided an additional name of a Mariners prospect he would avoid dealing that’s a bit surprising.

“I’m very wary of trading Jonny Farmelo at this point – very wary,” Passan said. “I don’t think he’s Colt Emerson, but that’s not saying a lot because Colt Emerson is a top-25 prospect right now.”

Farmelo is one of a whopping seven Mariners farmhands, six of whom are position players, in Baseball America’s top 100 and the most recent to crack the list. The 19-year-old outfielder made his debut as the No. 98 prospect in all of baseball earlier this month.

Seattle drafted the speedy Centreville, Virginia, native out of high school in the first round at No. 29 overall last year – just seven picks after Emerson – and he’s one of many Mariners prospects having a stellar first couple months of 2024.

In 46 games with the Single-A Modesto Nuts entering Wednesday, Farmelo was slashing .264/.398/.421 with 10 doubles, three triples, four home runs, 25 RBIs, 18 stolen bases, 36 walks and 52 strikeouts. That includes a red-hot month of May that saw Farmelo slash .317/.462/.495 and raise his batting average 53 points.

Listen to the full conversation at this link or in the audio player near the top of this story. ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan joins Brock and Salk every Tuesday to give the national perspective on the Mariners.

A surprising Mariners prospect Jeff Passan would avoid trading